The huge African predator Spinosaurus spent much of its life in the water, propelled by a paddle-like tail while hunting large fish — a “river monster,” scientists say, that showed that some dinosaurs invaded the aquatic realm.
Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossil bones from the tail of a Spinosaurus in southeastern Morocco that provided a deeper understanding of the appearance, lifestyle and capabilities of the longest meat-eating dinosaur on record.
“Spinosaurus had a highly specialized tail — a propulsive structure that would have allowed this river monster to actively pursue prey in the water column,” said University of Detroit Mercy paleontologist and anatomist Nizar Ibrahim, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.
Photo: Reuters
Spinosaurus was a highly unusual dinosaur, and not just because of its staggering dimensions — up to 15m long and 6.4 tonnes.
The anatomy of Spinosaurus had remained mysterious for decades after crucial fossils were destroyed during World War II until the 2008 discovery of the Morocco skeleton, with the additional tail bones dug up since 2015.
Its tail was flexible with a large surface area thanks to a series of tall neural spines — different from the stiff and tapering tails of other carnivorous dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex — indicating that Spinosaurus and its close relatives engaged in tail-propelled locomotion unlike any other dinosaurs.
Laboratory experiments in which a plastic model of the Spinosaurus tail was attached to a robotic swimming device showed that the tail could move laterally to create thrust and power the animal through water like a crocodile, said Harvard University fish biologist and biomechanist George Lauder, a study coauthor.
This indicates that Spinosaurus terrorized rivers and river banks as a semi-aquatic animal, not merely wading into the water waiting for fish to swim by. It might have eaten huge fish, including sharks.
“This discovery overturns decades-old ideas that non-bird dinosaurs were restricted to terrestrial environments,” said Harvard University vertebrate paleontologist and biomechanist Stephanie Pierce, a study coauthor. “So, yes, we believe that this discovery does indeed revolutionize our understanding of dinosaur biology.”
Thousands across Australia and New Zealand yesterday honored their countries’ military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most traditional ANZAC Day memorials to be canceled for the first time in decades. Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in today’s Turkey during World War I, which in the past few decades has become one of the most important national occasions in Australia and New Zealand. However, with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to
UNITED STATES Alzheimer’s drug to be tested A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain,
About 300,000 masks sent to pregnant women in Japan as part of a government handout have been found to be faulty, media reports said, the latest in a string of complaints about how the government has dealt with the pandemic. The efforts of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to distribute protective cloth masks in its fight against COVID-19 have been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains in a number of the masks handed out so far. Just days after it began supplying every household with two washable masks at a total cost of US$430 million, complaints emerged of soiled
DEATH PENALTY: The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record. The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree. “Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said. The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death