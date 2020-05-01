A sexual assault allegation is raising former US vice president Joe Biden’s first big challenge as the Democrats’ US presidential nominee.
Biden’s campaign has denied the allegation from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who has said that Biden assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the 1990s.
The story garnered fresh attention this week after two of Reade’s associates said that she had previously told them about elements of her allegations. Biden has said nothing about the allegation.
Photo: AP
Like many Americans, he has spent the past several weeks at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Biden has participated in a handful of local and national interviews, during which he was not asked about the allegation, but he has not held a press briefing for the broader press corps that covers him since April 2, before multiple news organizations reported Reade’s story.
The public appearances he has made, such as fundraisers or events alongside prominent Democrats, have been controlled.
Some Democrats say that approach is not working, and are urging a more forceful response.
“The campaign has issued statements, but he hasn’t issued any statements in his own voice,” former US Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said. “It’s not helping, it’s just damaging — not only to the person who has come forward, but it’s also damaging the candidate.”
“These accusations have not been found to be credible, so it’s in the Biden campaign’s interest to nip this in the bud directly and do it quickly,” said Lis Smith, who worked as a top strategist on former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.
Women are a core constituency for Democrats, and Biden has a mixed history.
Although he cosponsored the Violence Against Women Act as a senator, he also came under criticism for his handling of Anita Hill’s Senate testimony in the 1990s.
Just before he launched his 2020 campaign, several women accused him of unwanted touching, behavior for which he has apologized.
Biden has pledged to pick a woman as a running mate, and the allegation has left those thought to be in contention in a tough spot.
“Women deserve to be heard, and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources,” former Georgia Democratic governor candidate Stacey Abrams said.
“The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible,” she added. “I believe Joe Biden.”
Thousands across Australia and New Zealand yesterday honored their countries’ military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most traditional ANZAC Day memorials to be canceled for the first time in decades. Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in today’s Turkey during World War I, which in the past few decades has become one of the most important national occasions in Australia and New Zealand. However, with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to
UNITED STATES Alzheimer’s drug to be tested A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain,
About 300,000 masks sent to pregnant women in Japan as part of a government handout have been found to be faulty, media reports said, the latest in a string of complaints about how the government has dealt with the pandemic. The efforts of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to distribute protective cloth masks in its fight against COVID-19 have been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains in a number of the masks handed out so far. Just days after it began supplying every household with two washable masks at a total cost of US$430 million, complaints emerged of soiled
DEATH PENALTY: The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record. The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree. “Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said. The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death