World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Alzheimer’s drug to be tested

A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain, thus slowing the progression of the disease.

MEXICO

Human rights monitor killed

A human rights monitor and his son were shot to death in the southern Guerrero State, the fourth slaying of a rights advocate in the country this year, authorities said on Saturday. Jesus Memije, who worked for the state’s Human Rights Commission, and his son were on their way to their home in the municipality of Coyoca de Benitez on the Pacific coast when they were killed on Friday, the commission said. State prosecutors did not provide details of the killing, but the commission urged investigators to focus on his work as a rights defender as a possible motive.

NEPAL

Two missing bodies found

Two bodies believed to be of South Koreans missing after being hit by a Himalayan avalanche in January have been found, officials said yesterday, a day after discovering the corpse of their local guide. A wall of snow hit a trekking trail at about 3,230m near the Annapurna base camp on Jan. 17, burying four South Koreans and three locals. Avalanches and more snowfall since then had made it too dangerous to launch a proper hunt. Police returned to the area on Friday after thawing snow revealed a bag. “A team of rescuers in an army helicopter is trying to bring two more bodies from the avalanche site, which we found on Saturday,” Kaski District Police Chief Dan Bahadur Karki told reporters.

SWEDEN

Author dies aged 85

Per Olov Enquist, one of the country’s most acclaimed authors has died aged 85, his family told local media yesterday. The patriarch of 20th century Scandinavian literature, Enquist is known for powerful stories that weave his own melancholic life into the dark side of history. In his novels, plays and essays, he drew heavily on his own experience as an oppressed child in a strictly religious home, an athlete, a journalist and a destructive alcoholic. He won the 2001 August Prize, the country’s literature’s top honor, for The Visit of the Royal Physician, which earned him broad international fame and tells the story of a romance between the physician of the mad Danish King Christian VII and the queen.

YEMEN

Separatists break deal

The country’s southern separatists yesterday broke a peace deal with the country’s internationally recognized government and claimed sole control of the regional capital of Aden, threatening to resume fighting between the two ostensible allies. In a statement, the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, declared a state of emergency and said it would “self-govern” the key port city and other provinces.