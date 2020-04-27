UNITED STATES
Alzheimer’s drug to be tested
A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain, thus slowing the progression of the disease.
MEXICO
Human rights monitor killed
A human rights monitor and his son were shot to death in the southern Guerrero State, the fourth slaying of a rights advocate in the country this year, authorities said on Saturday. Jesus Memije, who worked for the state’s Human Rights Commission, and his son were on their way to their home in the municipality of Coyoca de Benitez on the Pacific coast when they were killed on Friday, the commission said. State prosecutors did not provide details of the killing, but the commission urged investigators to focus on his work as a rights defender as a possible motive.
NEPAL
Two missing bodies found
Two bodies believed to be of South Koreans missing after being hit by a Himalayan avalanche in January have been found, officials said yesterday, a day after discovering the corpse of their local guide. A wall of snow hit a trekking trail at about 3,230m near the Annapurna base camp on Jan. 17, burying four South Koreans and three locals. Avalanches and more snowfall since then had made it too dangerous to launch a proper hunt. Police returned to the area on Friday after thawing snow revealed a bag. “A team of rescuers in an army helicopter is trying to bring two more bodies from the avalanche site, which we found on Saturday,” Kaski District Police Chief Dan Bahadur Karki told reporters.
SWEDEN
Author dies aged 85
Per Olov Enquist, one of the country’s most acclaimed authors has died aged 85, his family told local media yesterday. The patriarch of 20th century Scandinavian literature, Enquist is known for powerful stories that weave his own melancholic life into the dark side of history. In his novels, plays and essays, he drew heavily on his own experience as an oppressed child in a strictly religious home, an athlete, a journalist and a destructive alcoholic. He won the 2001 August Prize, the country’s literature’s top honor, for The Visit of the Royal Physician, which earned him broad international fame and tells the story of a romance between the physician of the mad Danish King Christian VII and the queen.
YEMEN
Separatists break deal
The country’s southern separatists yesterday broke a peace deal with the country’s internationally recognized government and claimed sole control of the regional capital of Aden, threatening to resume fighting between the two ostensible allies. In a statement, the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, declared a state of emergency and said it would “self-govern” the key port city and other provinces.
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top Chinese agriculture official said yesterday. The comments came as the pandemic roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves. “The fast-spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets,” Chinese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen (于康震) said. “If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions