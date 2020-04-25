Thousands of Hong Kong students yesterday were among the first in the world to take the final examinations of secondary school, all wearing masks and having their temperatures checked after being stuck at home for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education examination was given the green light with a four-week delay, as the number of new coronavirus cases has fallen, although social distancing measures remain in place throughout the territory.
“Although it’s relatively dangerous to start the examination for us candidates at this moment, the [exams] might have been canceled altogether unless they were held now,” 19-year-old Emily Chui said before going into the exam hall at Clementi Secondary School on Hong Kong Island.
Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s schools have been shut since late January.
Students were asked to arrive early for temperature checks, while masks were mandatory, hand sanitizer was available and desks were about 2m apart.
Students were also required to present a health declaration form.
Some candidates were still unsure about whether the exams should have been held while the territory was still reporting new cases.
“It’s like we are risking our lives for a seat in university and we don’t even know if we are going to succeed,” Rita Hung, 18, said before walking in.
Yesterday, more than 3,000 students took the exams in the first sitting. In all, about 52,000 candidates are to do so over the next month.
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top Chinese agriculture official said yesterday. The comments came as the pandemic roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves. “The fast-spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets,” Chinese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen (于康震) said. “If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger
An operation by France’s Chinese community to help the diaspora during the coronavirus outbreak by distributing masks, disinfectant and gloves has prompted questions and legal problems for some of its backers. Skeptical of the French government’s response to the epidemic, the Chinese embassy, business leaders and expat associations have handed out so-called “COVID kits,” masks and other protective equipment to their compatriots. This landed some in trouble with the law. Among the masks given out were the highly sought-after FFP2 type, which in times of critical supply shortages have been reserved for medical personnel on the front lines of France’s coronavirus battle. Early