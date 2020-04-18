World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Doubling of cases at facility

Thirty people at the Anglicare Newmarch House, a nursing home in New South Wales, have tested positive for COVID-19, a doubling in the facility’s number of cases overnight. An Anglicare spokesman yesterday morning said that 10 staff and 20 residents at the western Sydney facility had tested positive for the virus, a marked increase from the six staff and nine residents diagnosed on Thursday. “Anglicare has deployed a specially trained team of staff assigned to care for the residents who have tested positive,” he added. An outbreak occurred in the home after a nurse worked for six days without knowing that she had the virus, as she only had mild symptoms of a sore throat and running nose.

AUSTRALIA

Scientists trial shading reef

Scientists have carried out a trial of prototype cloud-brightening equipment on the Great Barrier Reef that they hope could be scaled up to shade and cool corals, and protect them from bleaching caused by rising global temperatures. The experiment used a modified turbine with 100 high-pressure nozzles to spray trillions of nanosized ocean salt crystals into the air from the back of a barge. In theory, the tiny salt crystals are able to mix with low-altitude clouds, making them brighter and reflecting more sunlight away from the ocean surface.

GEORGIA

Traffic ban tightens curbs

The government has banned the movement of all private vehicles from yesterday until Tuesday next week, tightening a state of emergency in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government said on Thursday. “In case of breaches of these restrictions, the government will be forced to declare a strict quarantine,” government spokesman Irakli Chikovani told a media briefing. The state of emergency is in place until May 10, with a 9pm to 6am curfew; closures of restaurants, cafes, shops, pharmacies and gas stations; a ban on public transport and on gatherings of more than three people — grocery stores remain open.

MYANMAR

Virus fears liberate inmates

More than a quarter of the nation’s prison population is to be released, the presidential office announced yesterday, as calls grow to ease pressure on overcrowded jails with COVID-19 fears gripping the country. The government grants an annual amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark its New Year holiday this month, but this is the largest ever recorded. The country is under a nationwide lockdown and there has been growing pressure to release inmates from what Human Rights Watch calls “horribly overcrowded and unsanitary” jails.

HONDURAS

Cubans to help fight virus

Minister of Health Alba Consuelo Flores on Thursday said that a Cuban medical brigade would join local medics in the fight against COVID-19 as it spreads in the poor Central American nation. Cuba has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world, largely in poor nations, since its 1959 communist revolution. “Right now, we’re seeing that health personnel are making us sick,” Flores told a news videoconference. The Cuban brigade is made up of four emergency surgeons, two epidemiologists, six intensive-care nurses and four biomedical technicians, she said, without specifying when they would arrive.

GUATEMALA

Migrant flights suspended

Flights deporting migrants from the US are to be temporarily suspended, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, after a mass COVID-19 infection was reported on a flight. Forty-four of 76 migrants who arrived in the nation on a US deportation flight on Monday subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for the presidency said that the government would test deportees again regardless of whether they had been tested before. “Guatemala is working with US authorities to evaluate the health status of Guatemalans returned in recent days,” he said.

BRAZIL

Health minister fired

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday fired Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta after they disagreed over how to confront COVID-19 and a person familiar with the matter said that the president would appoint oncologist Nelson Teich in his place. Mandetta on Twitter wrote that Bolsonaro had told him of his dismissal. The two have clashed for weeks over the need for widespread social isolation. Bolsonaro argues the outbreak is being blown out of proportion. Teich, a medical consultant, has posted on social media defending many of the same positions Mandetta holds, including “horizontal” isolation of the whole population, which Bolsonaro opposes.

UNITED NATIONS

Children could die: report

Hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the global economic downturn sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, while tens of millions more could fall into extreme poverty as a result of the crisis, the UN said on Thursday. A risk report said that nearly 369 million children across 143 nations who normally rely on school meals for a reliable source of daily nutrition have been forced to look elsewhere. “What started as a public health emergency has snowballed into a formidable test for the global promise to leave no one behind,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

ITALY

Governor urges reopening

Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana on Thursday began waging a lonely campaign to get the nation to reopen for business and follow the lead of some smaller European states. Fontana wrote on social media that businesses should follow basic social distancing rules and reopen when the nationwide lockdown expires on May 4. “Many other European countries are already beginning to reopen,” Fontana said in a second post, responding to criticism of the first. “We need to immediately start thinking about our future.” Lombardy makes up more than one-fifth of the nation’s economy, but it has also recorded more than half of its confirmed COVID-19 deaths.