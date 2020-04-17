A lone bell on Wednesday rang out from what remains of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, in the sole commemoration to mark a year since a massive blaze nearly destroyed one of the world’s most revered monuments.
Reconstruction of the medieval cathedral has been halted, with France under lockdown over the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.
The bell, dubbed “Emmanuel,” in the cathedral’s south tower, rang out at 8pm, the hour French people have become accustomed to gather at their windows and on balconies to applaud health workers on the front lines of the battle against the virus that has killed more than 17,000 people in France.
Photo: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday vowed to do everything possible to ensure the 13th-century masterpiece is restored to its former glory within five years — a timeframe already judged optimistic by many, and now further imperiled.
“We will reconstruct the Notre-Dame in five years, I promised. We will do everything to meet this deadline. Yes, construction is at a halt for the moment due to the health crisis, but it will resume as soon as possible,” he said in a video message.
The ferocious blaze, watched in horror by millions of television viewers worldwide, has not been forgotten even if “our days, our thoughts, our lives are usurped” by the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
“If the restoration of Notre-Dame is important to us all, it is clearly also because it is a symbol of the resilience of our people, of their ability to overcome trials, and to recover,” he said.
The 13-tonne bell is the cathedral’s oldest, installed in 1686 at the behest of King Louis XIV, the Notre-Dame Web site said.
Its chime has punctuated most major events in France since then, and in a solemn gesture was the only commemoration scheduled for Wednesday.
Firefighters battled through the night on April 15 last year to save the cathedral from the blaze, which ravaged its roof and dramatically toppled the steeple.
Macron had promised a herculean effort to have the UNESCO heritage site restored in time for the Paris Olympics of 2024.
However, even before the pandemic struck, work had been delayed by decontamination efforts. More than 300 tonnes of lead from the roof melted in the blaze, covering the site in toxic particles.
The fragile structure remains at risk, and massive wooden beams are propping up the arches and gables. Workers have not even removed the tangled web of metal scaffolding that fused together in the inferno, which had erupted during renovation work on the roof.
This needs to happen before they can install a more durable temporary roof to protect the church’s priceless artworks from rain.
Prosecutors suspect faulty electrical wiring or a poorly extinguished cigarette caused the blaze.
Officials still have to decide a crucial question: Rebuild the cathedral exactly as it was, using traditional techniques and materials, or incorporate a modern touch?
Macron has said he is in favor of a “contemporary” touch for the spire.
However, the project’s chief architect, Philippe Villeneuve, has refused to countenance any glass spire, rooftop garden or other modernistic proposals and opinion polls suggest most French people agree with him.
More than 900 million euros (nearly US$1 billion) have been given or pledged by about 340,000 companies and individuals worldwide to restore the cathedral.
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned