Thailand is trying a new tactic in its battle against COVID-19: banning the sale of alcoholic beverages to try to curb irresponsible socializing.
With bars already ordered closed, a number of provinces, as well as the capital Bangkok, have taken things a step further and temporarily outlawed the sale of beer, wine and spirits.
Bangkok’s ban, which started on Friday and runs until April 20, had the unintended effect of creating crowds and long lines at stores as people stocked up in the few hours between the ban’s announcement and its going into effect.
Photo: Reuters
Authorities have been concerned about the potential for partying during the upcoming Thai new year festival known as Songkran.
It is Thailand’s biggest holiday and is notorious for merrymaking and drinking, which contributes to a spike in traffic deaths.
The official holiday, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, has already been postponed and organized celebrations canceled because of the crowds they would attract.
Thailand has confirmed more than 2,400 cases of the coronavirus and 33 deaths.
At least initially, a number of the country’s virus cases were linked to parties at Bangkok nightspots.
Most surveys put Thai alcohol consumption a bit above the global average, but far below the volumes of Eastern Europe.
Unsurprisingly, distillers and brewers are critical of the booze bans. Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association president Thanakorn Kuptajit told the business newspaper Thansettakij that drinkers would find what they need in a less managed way, such as driving to areas where there are no bans or purchasing from smugglers, hoarders and underground producers.
Several other countries have instituted bans on alcohol sales, either in selected areas or nationwide, to curb alcohol-fueled gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They include Barbados, Botswana, Colombia, Greenland, Grenada, Mexico, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
In South Africa and Greenland, officials specifically said that the ban was also imposed to try to curb domestic violence that might rise in volatile situations where families are cooped up in close quarters, often with a loss of income.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them