Virus Outbreak: Thailand bans alcoholic drink sales amid outbreak

AP, BANGKOK





Thailand is trying a new tactic in its battle against COVID-19: banning the sale of alcoholic beverages to try to curb irresponsible socializing.

With bars already ordered closed, a number of provinces, as well as the capital Bangkok, have taken things a step further and temporarily outlawed the sale of beer, wine and spirits.

Bangkok’s ban, which started on Friday and runs until April 20, had the unintended effect of creating crowds and long lines at stores as people stocked up in the few hours between the ban’s announcement and its going into effect.

A woman on Thursday lines up outside a liquor store after Bangkok and several other Thai provinces announced a 10-day ban on alcohol sales starting yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Authorities have been concerned about the potential for partying during the upcoming Thai new year festival known as Songkran.

It is Thailand’s biggest holiday and is notorious for merrymaking and drinking, which contributes to a spike in traffic deaths.

The official holiday, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, has already been postponed and organized celebrations canceled because of the crowds they would attract.

Thailand has confirmed more than 2,400 cases of the coronavirus and 33 deaths.

At least initially, a number of the country’s virus cases were linked to parties at Bangkok nightspots.

Most surveys put Thai alcohol consumption a bit above the global average, but far below the volumes of Eastern Europe.

Unsurprisingly, distillers and brewers are critical of the booze bans. Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association president Thanakorn Kuptajit told the business newspaper Thansettakij that drinkers would find what they need in a less managed way, such as driving to areas where there are no bans or purchasing from smugglers, hoarders and underground producers.

Several other countries have instituted bans on alcohol sales, either in selected areas or nationwide, to curb alcohol-fueled gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include Barbados, Botswana, Colombia, Greenland, Grenada, Mexico, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In South Africa and Greenland, officials specifically said that the ban was also imposed to try to curb domestic violence that might rise in volatile situations where families are cooped up in close quarters, often with a loss of income.