A powerful cyclone that earlier this week hit Pacific Island nations bringing death, injuries and destruction cannot be allowed to disrupt containment efforts against the spread of COVID-19, officials in the region said.
Tropical Cyclone Harold, a Category 5 storm with winds in excess of 251kph, passed through the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, cutting power and destroying tourist resorts.
Dozens of people were killed when they were swept off a ferry near the Solomon Islands.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Save the Children
Tonga’s government yesterday said that the island of ’Eua was without electricity and a number of houses were damaged, but no deaths had been reported.
Although no deaths were reported in Fiji, 26 people were injured and more than 6,000 people were evacuated from their homes during the storm.
“#CycloneHarold may be gone, but coronavirus is still in our midst,” Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Facebook. “We must all remain vigilant and keep to every public health directive we have in place.”
Although Fiji has just 15 coronavirus infections and no deaths, unnecessary gatherings of more than 20 people, among other curbs, have been banned and people urged to stay home.
The whole Pacific Island region has relatively few cases of COVID-19, but much of the area has restricted personal movement to slow any spread of the coronavirus.
Solomon Islands police imposed an evening curfew yesterday and today, restricting the movement of people. Fines of thousands of US dollars and imprisonment would apply for breaching the law.
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
‘GOOD NEWS’: The nation’s top health official said that the number of emergency phone calls had decreased, although it was too soon to say that it indicated a trend France on Friday reported 588 deaths from COVID-19 in hospital, its biggest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began. The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. There is no daily toll for those who have died of COVID-19 in retirement homes in France. Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 during the epidemic, which would raise the total French toll to at least 6,507. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow