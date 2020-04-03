The UN’s COP26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government said on Wednesday.
“In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible,” the government said in a statement, adding that dates for a rescheduled conference next year would be announced later.
About 30,000 people, including 200 world leaders, had been due to attend the 10-day conference for talks.
Photo: AFP / 10 DOWNING STREET / PIPPA FOWLES
A UN panel in 2018 said that avoiding global climate chaos needed a major shift in society and the world economy.
Global carbon dioxide emissions needed to drop 45 percent by 2030 and reach “net zero” by 2050 to limit temperature rises at 1.5°C — a cap set as a goal in the Paris accord.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he supported the decision to postpone, as “the need to suppress the virus and safeguard lives is our foremost priority.”
“This dramatic human crisis is also an example of how vulnerable countries, societies and economies are to existential threats,” he said in a statement. “Countries must work to protect the health of people and the planet has never been more at risk.”
UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said postponement was unavoidable, but that the pandemic should not divert the world from the climate change challenge.
“COVID-19 is the most urgent threat facing humanity today, but we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term,” she said.
Climate activists recognized the need to delay the conference because of the global health crisis, but urged governments not to forget their climate commitments.
“While events can be postponed, climate change won’t pause even for a pandemic of epic proportions,” said Alden Meyer, a climate negotiations specialist.
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
KEEN INTEREST: India is trying to procure medical gear from domestic producers and abroad, and China has emerged as a possible supplier as its factories reopen India is to buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with COVID-19, a government official said yesterday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment. India has recorded 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, with 32 deaths, but health experts said the country of 1.3 billion people could see a major surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said that it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries such as South Korea and