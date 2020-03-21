India yesterday hanged four men who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women.
The men were executed at dawn in Tihar Jail, on the outskirts of the capital, two prison officials said.
Hundreds of police were deployed outside the jail to control a crowd that waited to celebrate the execution. Some held placards that read: “Justice for women” and “Hang the culprits.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
The crime, which happened on the night of Dec. 16, 2012, sparked massive protests and global outrage. The victim was dubbed Nirbhaya — “the fearless one” — by the Indian press, as she could not be named under Indian law.
“Today, justice has been done after seven years,” the victim’s mother told reporters outside the prison. “I salute the Indian judiciary and thank god for hearing our prayers... My daughter’s soul can now rest in peace.”
Six men were arrested for the brutal attack. One suspect, Ram Singh, was found dead in his jail cell in March 2013, having apparently taken his own life.
Another, who was aged 17 at the time, was released in 2015 after serving three years in a reform facility — the maximum term possible for a juvenile in India.
The four hanged yesterday were gym instructor Vinay Sharma, bus cleaner Akshay Thakur, fruit seller Pawan Gupta and unemployed Mukesh Singh, who were all sentenced to death by a fast-track court in 2013.
The Indian Supreme Court in 2017 upheld death sentences against four men, with judges ruling that the crime met the “rarest of the rare” standard required to justify capital punishment in India.
After the court dismissed their pleas for a review of the death sentences, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind rejected pleas for clemency from the condemned men.
Attacked on a moving bus and left for dead on a roadside, the victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, clung to life for two weeks before succumbing to her injuries. She died in a hospital in Singapore, where she had been transferred in a desperate attempt to save her.
Outrage over her death led to India passing tough new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases.
Still, one woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to government data released last month, underlining the country’s reputation as one of the worst places in the world to be a woman.
Women reported almost 34,000 rapes in 2018, barely changed from the year before, while about 85 percent led to charges and 27 percent to convictions, the annual crime report released by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said.
Women’s rights advocates have said that the government statistics understate the number of rapes, as it is still considered a taboo by conservative Indians to report sexual violence.
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
‘SOCIAL DISTANCING’: The prime minister said that Australians should stay a meter apart from each other and try not to shake hands to reduce transmission Australia is to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers arriving from midnight yesterday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions in nearby New Zealand aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus “war Cabinet.” The strict measures were designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic across Australia and help the country “flatten the peak” of the virus, Morrison told a news conference. “To help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal precautionary self-isolation
PRESSURE: Nurses and doctors have been under strain and some of them have been infected, the city’s governor said, urging residents to stay home Indonesia’s capital is to close all schools and has ordered remote teaching for at least two weeks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said yesterday. The world’s fourth-most populous country on Friday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, including two toddlers, bringing its total to 69. At least four people have died of the virus. The doubling of confirmed infections had already triggered some schools to announce closures ahead of Baswedan’s announcement, while some companies had also suggested employees work from home. Out of 69 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, an unspecified number of people were detected in