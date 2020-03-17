Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Boxes were on Sunday taken from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee, news outlets reported.
The items, including 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, were donated to a local church and some supplies would head to Kentucky where Colvin had cleared store shelves.
Colvin and his brother, Noah Colvin, had cleared store shelves of the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.
The purchases were first featured in a story in the New York Times in which the brothers drove to stores scooping up supplies around Chattanooga, Tennessee, on March 1, the day after the first US coronavirus death was announced.
Noah Colvin then drove about 2,100km over three days across Tennessee and Kentucky, filling a rented truck while his brother stayed home preparing for more supplies he had ordered.
Matt Colvin said he posted 300 bottles of hand sanitizer for sale on Amazon between US$8 and US$70 each and immediately sold them all.
“It was crazy money,” he told the newspaper.
The next day, Amazon pulled Matt Colvin’s items along with thousands of other similar listings, citing price gouging.
Some of the sellers behind the listings were suspended, while EBay soon banned US sales of sanitizers and masks.
Matt Colvin had turned Amazon sales into a six-figure career starting in 2015, advertising Nike shoes and pet toys and by following popular trends.
In early February, when the coronavirus was spreading in China, the former US Air Force technical sergeant bought 2,000 “pandemic packs” from a local liquidation firm that were left over from a defunct company.
He bought them at US$3.50 per pack and resold them at a substantial profit.
When public demand for sanitizers and wipes started to skyrocket, Matt and Noah Colvin went to work buying them up.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Thursday. Part of that included the triggering of an anti-price gouging law.
“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in a statement on Saturday night.
The case involving the Colvins remains under investigation.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to