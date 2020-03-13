UN expert says NZ failing the elderly

POOR WELFARE: Many older Kiwis do not have enough money to cover housing, nutritious food and heating, with Maori badly affected, Rosa Kornfeld-Matte said

The Guardian





For Rosa Kornfeld-Matte, a UN expert on elderly people, there are a few bright sparks globally and she thought New Zealand was one of them.

“Sometime in the next decade, there will be more older people than children in this country,” said, Kornfeld-Matte, who has been trying to visit the country for five years, until an invitation was finally extended by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

With about 20 percent of the global population to be aged at least 60 by 2050, Kornfeld-Matte has spent the past 10 days on an extensive reporting mission, touring the north and south Islands, taking in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and Timaru.

However, the trip has not gone as she expected.

Visiting marae — Maori communal sites — private homes, retirement homes and government offices, Kornfeld-Matte told reporters that her visit has turned her initial assumptions about the South Pacific archipeligo on their head.

“This is something that has really negatively impacted me,” she said.

Kornfeld-Matte said that the New Zealand government has the “intention” to improve the lives of elderly New Zealanders, but “on the ground” many are living meager, twilight existences of poverty and desperation, especially Maori.

New Zealand Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin said that by 2034 there would be more than 1.2 million people aged 65 or over, with nearly 180,000 people aged 85 or over.

“I find it hard to disagree with Ms Kornfeld-Matte’s initial findings,” Martin said.

The 2019 Better Later Life strategy intends to address their needs, with the aging demographic having implications for the economy, employment, housing, health and social services, Martin said.

“Every generation in this country needs to be valued and supported. We’ve managed to increasingly break down prejudices against race and gender; we can’t let age become an issue,” she said.

While this strategy, and the superannuation payment draw praise, Kornfeld-Matte repeatedly observed that many elderly Kiwis do not have enough money to cover life’s basics, including housing, nutritious food and heating.

For many, the superannuation payment of NZ$350 (US$217) per week is their sole income.

“In my meetings with older people these complaints about the insufficiency of superannuation payments came up again and again — especially the question of heating in the winter,” Kornfeld-Matte said.

“I see this as a serious problem — the pension should always cover the minimum of existence,” she said.

Other problem areas included lack of adequate transport in rural and urban areas, the increasing digitization of modern life, and “prevalent” loneliness and social isolation, she said.

‘AGIST RHETORIC’

Kornfeld-Matte also said that “agist rhetoric portraying older persons as a burden is pervasive and contributes to negative attitudes towards them.”

Widespread abuse and maltreatment of elderly people is also “widespread,” especially economic abuse.

“The pension that older persons have is often taken by family members or extended family members. Underreporting of older person’s abuse is serious,” she said.

According to Kornfeld-Matte’s research, Martin has “no budget” to implement the policies of the Better Later Life Strategy, and skeleton staff working in the ministry’s Office for Seniors.

Although the existence of the office itself is good, it needs cash and there is a “persistent lack of urgency” regarding elderly people’s issues evident at every level of government, Kornfeld-Matte said.

“I think the fact they have invited me exhibits that there is some political will, as there is a long-standing request from my side,” Kornfeld-Matte said. “I see a lot of progress and initiatives, but it is not a priority yet, and it needs to become a priority — that is definitely something I haven’t seen.”

MAORI SITUATION

Before Kornfeld-Matte arrived in New Zealand, her understanding was that the nation of 5 million people was a pioneer in honoring the human rights of its indigenous Maori people.

It therefore came as a “shock” to discover that Maori live on average seven years less than non-Maori, and their health and well-being indicators are almost universally worse than non-Maori.

Kornfeld-Matte described elderly Maori in cities and rural areas as “extremely vulnerable and disadvantaged” people.

“It absolutely upset me to see how difficult life is for indigenous people and how many challenges there are,” she said.

“The plight of older Maori needs to be urgently prioritized,” she said.

Office for Seniors Director Diane Turner said that New Zealand should be a country where people can age “positively and well,” but Kornfeld-Matte says this is not happening, and human rights abuses are entrenched and routinely ignored.

Despite some disappointments, she remains committed to New Zealand’s “good intentions” and urges the country to take its rightful place as a rights champion for all its people, Kornfeld-Matte said.

“I still think New Zealand has a lot of wisdom to share in this area, because they are globally respected for their human rights work,” she said.