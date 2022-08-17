Pilot union urges easing of restrictions

The Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) yesterday called for a further easing of restrictions on aircrew members when they are at outstations, as many countries have adjusted or relaxed disease prevention policies against COVID-19.

The union sent a letter with the request to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

“Since a global COVID-19 outbreak began in February 2020, the aircrew of Taiwanese airlines have been subject to a one-time room card control when they are at outstations, which means that we must remain in the room until we leave to work on our next flight assignment,” TUP chairwoman Anny Lee (李信燕) said in a video.

Many countries have already eased or adjusted restrictions on aircrew at outstations, Lee said, adding that Taiwan and China are the only two countries in the world that still have strict disease prevention measures for aircrew.

“We have gathered information from other countries for officials at the CECC and the CAA to consider,” she said, adding that the union welcomed the opportunity to discuss with officials how changes should be made.

The union conducted a survey among members on Monday last week, Lee said.

Of the nearly 500 members who participated in the survey, about 27 percent said that they had contracted COVID-19.

Among those who were infected, nearly 75 percent contracted SARS-CoV-2 virus in Taiwan, while about 11 percent caught the disease in other countries, she said.

“This shows that a large percentage of aircrew contracted the disease in Taiwan rather than in other countries. The risk of catching the disease at home is much higher than while at overseas,” Lee said.

“Aircrew have been subject to such strict disease prevention regulations for more than two years. Given that Taiwan and many countries are not pursuing a ‘zero COVID-19’ policy, the CECC and the CAA should really consider if such strict control over aircrew is still necessary,” she said.