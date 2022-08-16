While welcoming Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) expansion, environmental campaigners yesterday called on the Central Taiwan Science Park Administration in Taichung to raise the proportion of renewable energy use at the park by 10 percent each year to reach 100 percent by 2030.
TSMC has applied for a phase 6 expansion plan for its facility in Taichung to build a 2-nanometer fab, which is to undergo a second phase of environmental impact assessment next month after being required to submit more documents, Air Clean Taiwan executive secretary Chao Hui-lin (趙慧琳) said.
“We represent many mothers with their families in Taichung, and we support TSMC’s new plan, as the company is the ‘silicon shield’ protecting our nation. However, at the same time, we also want zero carbon emissions to protect our city and our children’s future,” Chao said at a rally in front of the Taichung City Government.
Photo: Su Chin-feng, Taipei Times
“So we request Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) to work with TSMC to safeguard Taichung residents in joint efforts to combat global climate change and mitigate local air pollution,” she said.
Chao listed three major demands by environmental advocates: first, slow the pace of the development of its park, which currently producees about 3.51 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year; second, require that at least 40 percent of the energy at the park be derived from renewable resources by 2024, with the ratio increasing by 10 percent each until it reaches 100 percent by 2030; and third, Taichung must join national energy-saving, renewable energy and energy storage efforts, while requiring TSMC to supply all its own energy needs from renewable resources.
“Taichung has experienced power and water shortages in the past few years, which show that all resources are finite, and unlimited production expansion is not possible,” Chao said.
“It is time for the government to guide changes to transform high-investment, high-energy, high-polluting industries, such as steel, to make them more efficient,” said Lai Yi-chun (賴怡均), board member of Taichung Dadu Mountain Air Pollution Clean-Up Association.
The Taichung Environmental Protection Bureau said that at a meeting with TSMC officials at the end of last year, the city government had emphasized the need for the company to have in place more environmentally friendly, renewable energy and recycling programs to manage its water and power supply needs.
