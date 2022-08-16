Beijing’s incentives for Taiwanese businesspeople to invest in China are only intended to lure them across the Taiwan Strait, after which they receive no real support, an expert said on Sunday.
Over the past few years, Beijing has been offering a number of incentives that “benefit Taiwanese in name, while benefiting China in reality,” a cross-strait affairs expert said on condition of anonymity.
Strategies such as the “31 incentives” are intended to lure Taiwanese talent, capital and technology to help address China’s economic issues while also furthering its “united front” efforts, they said.
Photo: AP
Local governments in China do not offer much practical help once Taiwanese move there, leaving many nearly destitute if their ventures fail, they added.
There are a few hundred thousand such people in China, creating an issue for Chinese authorities, the expert said.
Beijing does not mention the risks at the outset, they said, urging Taiwanese to consider the risks before moving across the Strait.
There is an entire category of Taiwanese in China who moved there to start a business and later failed, and are now unwilling to return home out of shame, a Straits Exchange Foundation official said.
Some longtime residents have cut ties with loved ones in Taiwan, making it even harder to return, they said, adding that the foundation and Taiwanese business associations handle many cases in which families are unwilling to travel to China to handle funeral arrangements once the residents pass away.
For Taiwanese, there is considerable risk involved in starting a business in China, Cross-Strait Policy Association researcher Wu Se-chih (吳瑟致) said.
China in the past few years has set up many business parks offering incentives for Taiwanese to start businesses or work there, but after they arrive, many find that the offerings fall short of their expectations, Wu said.
Taiwanese entrepreneurs must also compete with Chinese in an unfamiliar setting, facing local governments that are unwilling to help and an economy in decline, he said.
A lack of cross-strait communication also hides the risks, including the possibility of being arrested for political reasons, he added.
“Chinese incentives for Taiwanese are only meant to trick them into moving over,” Wu said.
Whether for investment, starting a business or to work, Chinese authorities only offer consultation at best, but no practical or follow-up help, he said.
As for the issue of repatriation, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) said not all Taiwanese in China are in need of welfare, but if they are really disadvantaged, then the Taiwanese government should offer assistance.
However, each person’s circumstances should be taken into consideration, including their age and reasons for staying in China, he said.
The government could consider offering psychological counseling, he said, adding that the nation has an obligation to help citizens return home if they wish.
BILINGUAL PLAN: The 17 educators were recruited under a program that seeks to empower Taiwanese, the envoy to the Philippines said The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines on Thursday hosted a send-off event for the first group of English-language teachers from the country who were recruited for a Ministry of Education-initiated program to advance bilingual education in Taiwan. The 14 teachers and three teaching assistants are part of the Taiwan Foreign English Teacher Program, which aims to help find English-language instructors for Taiwan’s public elementary and junior-high schools, the office said. Seventy-seven teachers and 11 teaching assistants from the Philippines have been hired to teach in Taiwan in the coming school year, office data showed. Among the first group is 57-year-old
Police have detained a Taoyuan couple suspected of over the past two months colluding with human trafficking rings and employment scammers in Southeast Asia to send nearly 100 Taiwanese jobseekers to Cambodia. At a media briefing in Taipei yesterday, the Criminal Investigation Bureau presented items seized from the couple, including alleged victims’ passports, forged COVID-19 vaccination records, mobile phones, bank documents, checks and cash. The man, surnamed Tsai (蔡), and his girlfriend, surnamed Tsan (詹), were taken into custody last month, after police at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport stopped four jobseekers from boarding a flight to Phnom Penh, said Dustin Lee (李泱輯),
‘ORDINARY PEOPLE’: A man watching Taiwanese military drills said that there would be nothing anyone could do if the situation escalates in the Taiwan Strait Many people in Taiwan look upon China’s military exercises over the past week with calm resignation, doubting that war is imminent and if anything, feeling pride in their nation’s determination to defend itself. After a visit to Taiwan last week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China has sent ships and aircraft across an unofficial buffer between Taiwan and China’s coast and missiles over Taipei and into waters surrounding the nation since Thursday last week. However, Rosa Chang, proudly watching her son take part in Taiwanese military exercises that included dozens of howitzers firing shells into the Taiwan Strait off
TRICKED INTO MOVING: Local governments in China do not offer any help, and Taiwanese there must compete with Chinese in an unfamiliar setting, a researcher said Beijing’s incentives for Taiwanese businesspeople to invest in China are only intended to lure them across the Taiwan Strait, after which they receive no real support, an expert said on Sunday. Over the past few years, Beijing has been offering a number of incentives that “benefit Taiwanese in name, while benefiting China in reality,” a cross-strait affairs expert said on condition of anonymity. Strategies such as the “31 incentives” are intended to lure Taiwanese talent, capital and technology to help address China’s economic issues while also furthering its “united front” efforts, they said. Local governments in China do not offer much practical