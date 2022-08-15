Taiwan is set to take delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 6 months to 5 years old by the end of this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The doses could help ensure that children are better protected at school, the CECC said, adding that it the three required shots are to be administered over a three-month period.
Taiwan last month granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be used for young children, as infants and young children face a risk of severe illness or death amid the spread of COVID-19.
Photo: Reuters
The vaccine for the age group will be administered in three 0.2 milliliter doses, each containing 3 micrograms of mRNA, with a minimum interval of 21 days for the first two doses and a period of at least eight weeks before the third shot.
Taiwan began offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 6-11 on May 2 and started the rollout of the Pfizer-BNT COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 on May 25.
Separately, five million doses of the locally produced Medigen COVID-19 vaccine were purchased by the government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in response to opposition lawmakers who questioned the government’s accounting of the shots.
Photo: Tsai Szu-pei, Taipei Times
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers Yosi Takun and Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) said that about 780,000 doses are unaccounted for, after requesting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data regarding government supplies of the Medigen vaccine, a local newspaper reported on Saturday.
The report said that the FDA’s Web site showed that Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp delivered 5,664,743 doses to the FDA for lot-release testing.
The company said it had provided 200,000 free doses to the government before it gained emergency use authorization in June last year, so based on the contract, the company owed the government about 5.2 million doses, it said.
The report said that 2,967,109 doses of the Medigen vaccine were administered as of Aug. 8, while 150,000 doses were donated to the Republic of Somaliland, 1,757,321 doses are in stock, and 7,324 doses were disposed of after expiration, for a total of 4,881,754 doses.
Wan questioned the whereabouts of the 782,989 shortfall, based on the difference between the delivered doses and those that have been accounted for.
The government purchased and received 5 million doses of the Medigen vaccine, while the FDA conducted lot release testing on about 5.66 million doses, the CECC said.
As of Thursday, 2,972,281 doses were administered, while 1,749,914 doses are in stock, and 127,805 doses were spoiled. That includes 7,324 doses disposed of after expiration, others that were damaged, and 150,000 donated to the Republic of Somaliland, it said.
The 666,000 doses that underwent lot release testing were not given to the Centers for Disease Control, but used by Medigen privately, the CECC said.
Additional reporting by CNA
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
‘ORDINARY PEOPLE’: A man watching Taiwanese military drills said that there would be nothing anyone could do if the situation escalates in the Taiwan Strait Many people in Taiwan look upon China’s military exercises over the past week with calm resignation, doubting that war is imminent and if anything, feeling pride in their nation’s determination to defend itself. After a visit to Taiwan last week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China has sent ships and aircraft across an unofficial buffer between Taiwan and China’s coast and missiles over Taipei and into waters surrounding the nation since Thursday last week. However, Rosa Chang, proudly watching her son take part in Taiwanese military exercises that included dozens of howitzers firing shells into the Taiwan Strait off
ON THE ALERT: The daily caseload will rise, but it is not likely to reach the level of the previous peak of about 80,000 to 90,000, the deputy minister of health said Reporting nine new local cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that the BA.5 strain is gradually spreading in northern Taiwan and was expected to cause a wave of infections in one or two weeks. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 15,206 new local COVID-19 infections, 206 imported cases and 26 deaths were confirmed. The local caseload was the lowest in 100 days — since 15,033 cases were reported on April 30 — and the number of deaths was the lowest in
BILINGUAL PLAN: The 17 educators were recruited under a program that seeks to empower Taiwanese, the envoy to the Philippines said The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines on Thursday hosted a send-off event for the first group of English-language teachers from the country who were recruited for a Ministry of Education-initiated program to advance bilingual education in Taiwan. The 14 teachers and three teaching assistants are part of the Taiwan Foreign English Teacher Program, which aims to help find English-language instructors for Taiwan’s public elementary and junior-high schools, the office said. Seventy-seven teachers and 11 teaching assistants from the Philippines have been hired to teach in Taiwan in the coming school year, office data showed. Among the first group is 57-year-old