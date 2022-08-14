CPC booth at Taipei event promotes sustainability

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Attending the Asia-Pacific Forum and Exposition for Sustainability, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC) president Lee Shun-chin (李順欽) yesterday managed the company stall for a day, hoping to share the benefits of sustainable development with visitors.

CPC’s stall at the Taipei World Trade Center features how it imagines gas stations will look in the future, as the company implements its strategies to produce better-quality gasoline, reduce carbon emissions and promote conservation, Lee said.

People visiting the stall can experience the company’s green rally cars and view the energy storage products it has developed to meet demand as more vehicles are powered by electricity.

A robot waiter used by Gugo Kitchen restaurant and developed at National Taiwan University is shown at the Asia-Pacific Forum and Exposition for Sustainability yesterday. Photo: Chen Chia-yi, Taipei Times

The stall also features a maritime observation station where people can view the underwater world off the coast of Kaohsiung’s Yongan District (永安) and learn how the company is reusing water piped from its liquefied natural gas plant to raise the atsubanori seaweed.

It also has bird calls of the least storm petrel recorded near Taoyuan’s Jhuwei Harbor (竹圍).

Coffee is on offer and atsubanori eggrolls, which were developed by CPC and the Syin-lu Social Welfare Foundation.

CPC won the gold, silver and bronze medals at this year’s Taiwan Sustainability Action Awards, demonstrating that the state-run corporation is working to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The expo, which began on Friday, ends today.