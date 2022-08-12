Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday said they suspect that Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) has a “hidden agenda” to meet secretly with top officials in Beijing during a planned trip, while other parties accused Hsia and other KMT members of “collaborating” with an enemy state.
DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and fellow party members said that the KMT is “colluding” with China instead of voicing support for Taiwan as Beijing undermines regional peace and security.
“The KMT is pandering to Beijing leadership and kowtowing while an enemy strikes at Taiwan’s doorstep,” Lo said at the legislature in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Lo, a member of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, said that the KMT has “a secret political agenda” and is deceiving the public by saying that the China visit is “not political.”
“Will Hsia’s delegation hold a meeting with Chinese government officials?” he asked.
“The KMT said they have no such plan, but would attend arrangements made by the hosts, which suggests that they have the hidden agenda and are concealing meetings with Chinese officials,” Lo said.
He also said that Hsia’s delegation should voice protest against Beijing’s military exercises in waters around Taiwan if they meet with officials.
Lo also said that Hsia’s delegation should challenge China’s recent white paper, titled The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era, which contradicts the KMT’s position on a “one country, two systems” approach.
The Taiwan Statebuilding Party also said Hsia’s delegation was comprised of “collaborators,” and is subverting solidarity among Taiwanese.
“The delegation is acting as agents for the Chinese Communist Party. The KMT always works against Taiwan’s national interests,” Taiwan Statebuilding Party Secretary General Wang Hsin-huan (王興煥) said at a news conference in Taipei.
“China’s military belligerence is just short of declaring war, but Hsia leads a delegation to China as collaborators with the enemy, causing discord and strife within Taiwan, and sending the wrong message to the world,” Wang said.
“The KMT’s top officials only have China’s interests in their heart,” he said, adding: “There is no need to return to Taiwan.”
New Power Party (NPP) officials at a separate news conference expressed strong disapproval of the delegation’s trip, and criticized KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), who is seeking the Taipei mayorality, for defending Hsia by stating the visit to China could “help to maintain room for cross-strait dialogue.”
“We cannot accept such a remark, and most Taipei residents are disappointed with Chiang,” said Jerry Liu (劉仕傑), a former diplomat in foreign services and an NPP candidate for Taipei City Council.
“It seems that the KMT wants people in Taiwan to kowtow to the Chinese Communist dictatorship to give up our national sovereignty, and only in doing so they say we can maintain room for dialogue,” Liu said.
“We are now facing Chinese military intimidation, putting our lives under threat, and Chiang still chooses to shield the KMT’s pandering to China,” he added.
NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that China must recognize Taiwan as a democratic country with its own government and elected representatives.
“Taiwan has the right to conduct foreign diplomacy with other nations around the world. Recent Chinese military actions have shown the international community that China is the troublemaker, out to destroy peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Chen said.
SEE EDITORIAL PAGE 8
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on