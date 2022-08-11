United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) yesterday praised President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as having the “composed countenance of a general” and promised to vote for “pragmatic independence worker” Vice President William Lai (賴清德).
Tsao made the comments in an interview after making headlines on Friday for pledging to donate NT$3 billion (US$100 million) to help improve Taiwan’s military and digital defenses.
In that announcement, he blasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a “local ruffian” in a reversal from his previous rhetoric.
Photo courtesy of Z Media
Countering the “CCP virus” requires composure, Tsao told media personality Frances Huang (黃光芹) on her online talk show yesterday when asked about a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) poll finding that 60 percent of respondents are dissatisfied with Tsai’s defense policy.
Explaining his stance, he quoted a section from ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu’s (孫子) The Art of War on the five pitfalls befalling a general: recklessness, cowardice, a quick temper, an excess of honor and too much solicitude for the soldiers in their service.
According to Sun Tzu’s logic, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) would be too “sensitive to shame,” while Tsai permits no glimpse of her internal struggles, as a good general should, Tsao said.
Asked about the muted official response to Chinese military exercises last week, Tsao said that the National Security Council is “not a performer.”
“How do we know they aren’t doing anything?” he added.
The most important thing now is for the US not to give up on Taiwan, he said, adding that whether it would send troops in case of a Chinese attack depends on the demonstrated resolve of the Taiwanese public.
If the moment China sends a few missiles overhead, Taiwanese begin quarreling among themselves and lose trust in their leaders, then the US would not want to help, he added.
Asked about the qualities Taiwan’s next leader should have, Tsao said that the formal qualifications are simple, but whether a leader can govern is another thing — especially for those who seek to hold the office for its prestige.
Asked about Lai, Tsao said he was unfamiliar with the vice president, but the self-proclaimed worker for independence “has my vote.”
He declined to comment on Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).
Tsao later also criticized the wording of the Constitution as a massive burden left to Taiwan by the KMT, saying the Constitution’s references to China have done serious harm to Taiwan’s global recognition.
Tsao’s latest stance contrasts with his previous remarks on China and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
As UMC chairman, Tsao was starting in 2001 investigated by the government, led by then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the DPP, for helping set up a company in China.
In 2011, he forfeited his Republic of China citizenship and obtained Singaporean citizenship, citing anger at the DPP crackdown.
Asked by Huang whether he is looking to regain his citizenship, Tsao said he was considering it and emphasized that he no longer holds any UMC stock.
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on