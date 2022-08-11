UMC founder praises ‘general’ Tsai

‘COMPOSED COUNTENANCE’: Tsai Ing-wen permits no glimpse of her internal struggles, which characterizes a good general according to ‘The Art of War,’ UMC’s Robert Tsao said

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) yesterday praised President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as having the “composed countenance of a general” and promised to vote for “pragmatic independence worker” Vice President William Lai (賴清德).

Tsao made the comments in an interview after making headlines on Friday for pledging to donate NT$3 billion (US$100 million) to help improve Taiwan’s military and digital defenses.

In that announcement, he blasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a “local ruffian” in a reversal from his previous rhetoric.

Countering the “CCP virus” requires composure, Tsao told media personality Frances Huang (黃光芹) on her online talk show yesterday when asked about a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) poll finding that 60 percent of respondents are dissatisfied with Tsai’s defense policy.

Explaining his stance, he quoted a section from ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu’s (孫子) The Art of War on the five pitfalls befalling a general: recklessness, cowardice, a quick temper, an excess of honor and too much solicitude for the soldiers in their service.

According to Sun Tzu’s logic, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) would be too “sensitive to shame,” while Tsai permits no glimpse of her internal struggles, as a good general should, Tsao said.

Asked about the muted official response to Chinese military exercises last week, Tsao said that the National Security Council is “not a performer.”

“How do we know they aren’t doing anything?” he added.

The most important thing now is for the US not to give up on Taiwan, he said, adding that whether it would send troops in case of a Chinese attack depends on the demonstrated resolve of the Taiwanese public.

If the moment China sends a few missiles overhead, Taiwanese begin quarreling among themselves and lose trust in their leaders, then the US would not want to help, he added.

Asked about the qualities Taiwan’s next leader should have, Tsao said that the formal qualifications are simple, but whether a leader can govern is another thing — especially for those who seek to hold the office for its prestige.

Asked about Lai, Tsao said he was unfamiliar with the vice president, but the self-proclaimed worker for independence “has my vote.”

He declined to comment on Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

Tsao later also criticized the wording of the Constitution as a massive burden left to Taiwan by the KMT, saying the Constitution’s references to China have done serious harm to Taiwan’s global recognition.

Tsao’s latest stance contrasts with his previous remarks on China and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

As UMC chairman, Tsao was starting in 2001 investigated by the government, led by then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the DPP, for helping set up a company in China.

In 2011, he forfeited his Republic of China citizenship and obtained Singaporean citizenship, citing anger at the DPP crackdown.

Asked by Huang whether he is looking to regain his citizenship, Tsao said he was considering it and emphasized that he no longer holds any UMC stock.