TPP unveils public response task force to boost security

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) yesterday announced the establishment of a “people’s response task force” as it urged the government to enhance national security.

China is using multiple methods — including extended military exercises, diplomacy, trade bans and cyberattacks — to pressure Taiwan after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last week, the party told a news conference in Taipei.

As China’s actions have highlighted Taiwan’s national security problems, the party is establishing a national task force to give a voice to the people and companies that have been affected by Beijing’s actions, the party said.

From left, Taiwan People’s Party legislators Tsai Pi-ru, Andy Chiu and Jang Chyi-lu hold placards at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-hui, Taipei Times

TPP Legislator Andy Chiu (邱臣遠) said that China’s military drills simulating a blockade have forced civilian ships and planes to take alternative routes, and if the drills are normalized, it could lead to a crisis in transportation and energy imports.

The Web sites of the Presidential Office, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as private companies, were targeted by massive cyberattacks by Chinese hackers last week, highlighting Taiwan’s cybersecurity issues, Chiu said.

When a few Chinese missiles flew over Taiwan on Thursday last week, the defense ministry did not sound air-raid sirens, nor did it send warning text messages to residents, so many people suspect that the defense ministry was covering up the truth, Chiu said, adding that media firms reported the imbalance of the military power of both sides.

The government must examine these issues and accelerate improvements, he said.

The party urged the government to “reference the US National Guard system and improve Taiwan’s reserve force preparation and mobilization system,” he said, adding that “the defense ministry should boost its preparations and stockpiling, and other agencies should coordinate and prepare air defense evacuation and refuge facilities.”

Moreover, the defense ministry should “improve military equipment for individual soldiers and enhance training for urban warfare,” and “accelerate arms purchases to improve the capabilities of the navy and air force.”

TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said that the government should also provide information on air defense evacuation and refuge facilities, as well as emergency response measures people should take if an air-raid siren goes off.

It should amend the Civilian Defense Manual as soon as possible, Tsai added.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare should assess whether the nation would have enough medical resources if a war breaks out, she said.