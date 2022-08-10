The military yesterday held scheduled anti-landing drills in Pingtung County as China’s military exercises continued in the sea and air around Taiwan.
The Tien Lei live-fire exercises were being conducted at an army range on the county’s coast near Fonggang (楓港) in Fangshan Township (枋山).
The drills, which lasted just under an hour, had long been scheduled for yesterday and tomorrow, said Major General Lou Woei-jye (樓偉傑), spokesman for the Eighth Army Corps.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The 43 Artillery Command and the 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade were participating in the counter-amphibious landing exercise in conjunction with other formations and the coast guard, Lou said.
Thirty-eight howitzers were used yesterday and 40 guns would be used tomorrow, as well as six 120mm mortars, he said.
They are regularly scheduled exercises and the target area does not overlap with ongoing Chinese military activity, he said.
Asked about the forecast for heavy rainfall during the Fonggang exercises, Lou said that the army trains to fight in all conditions, as does the nation’s adversary.
The howitzers, positioned in batteries over a 1km front, were seen firing into the target zone one at a time and then in six-gun volleys on the signal of a banner bearer.
In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) warned Taiwan against conducting the drills.
“Any conspiracy to go against the trend of history and resist ‘reunification’ through arms ... will end in failure like a mantis trying to stop a chariot,” Wang told a regular news briefing.
The Chinese military drills have been extended from their planned conclusion on Monday.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said in a statement that it was conducting training exercises around Taiwan, “focusing on joint blockade and joint support operations.”
In contrast to last week, no “notices to airmen” have been issued for the new drills, which would warn sea and air traffic of areas to avoid.
The Ministry of National Defense said it detected 45 Chinese planes and 10 ships operating in the Taiwan Strait yesterday, with 16 planes crossing the waterway’s median line.
An anonymous source told Reuters that about 20 Taiwanese and Chinese naval vessels held close to the line yesterday morning.
Several Chinese vessels also conducted missions off Taiwan’s eastern coast yesterday, the source familiar with the security planning in the region said.
In response, Taiwan scrambled a combat air patrols, sent radio warnings and deployed defensive missile systems to expel Chinese military planes and vessels, the ministry said in a statement.
Also yesterday, the Eastern Theater Command released more details about anti-submarine drills it conducted on Monday, saying they were aimed at enhancing the ability of air and sea units to work together while hunting submarines.
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on