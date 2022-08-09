WEATHER
Dad’s Day means typhoons
A total of six typhoon warnings were issued around Father’s Day from 2000 to last year, making it the most common time for tropical cyclones to make landfall in Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said in a social media post yesterday. The frequency of land warnings on Aug. 8 and 9 was a natural phenomenon, because tropical disturbances have the highest chance of affecting the nation during this period, bureau Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) said. The six storms were Typhoon Bopha in 2006, Typhoon Panbuk and Typhoon Wutip in 2007, Typhoon Morakot in 2009, Typhoon Soudelor in 2015 and Typhoon Lekima in 2019, bureau data showed.
CULTURE
Ghostly NYC TaiwanFest
The third edition of New York’s TaiwanFest market on Sunday brought a distinctly Ghost Month flavor to Washington Square Park, with a traditional altar set up alongside the usual offerings of Taiwanese cuisine and culture. Ghost Month falls on the seventh month of the lunar calendar, in which, according to traditional Taiwanese beliefs, spirits are released from the underworld into the mortal realm. Event executive organizer Hsu Puo-chen (許伯丞) said Washington Square Park used to be a cemetery, which inspired him to set up an altar at the market. People at the market were able to enjoy Taiwanese staples such as boba tea, steamed buns and Hakka lei cha (擂茶, ground tea), while business was also brisk for those selling jewelry, cosmetics and other cultural knick-knacks.
TRAFFIC
Fleeing driver racks up fines
A woman was ticketed 16 times after leading police on a chase on Provincial Highway 72 in a van, the Miaoli County Police Bureau’s Traffic Police Brigade said. On July 22, the driver, surnamed Peng (彭), was spotted driving a vehicle with an expired licensed plate at the interchange of Provincial Highway 3 and Highway 72, police said. When flagged by a police car, Peng refused to stop and fled onto Highway 72 by driving against the flow of traffic and running a red light, they said. During the chase, Peng drove on the shoulder, switched lanes recklessly and made abrupt changes in course before going against the traffic again to make her escape via the offramp to Chukuangkeng Township (出礦坑), narrowly missing several vehicles, they said. Police gave up their pursuit as the danger posed to the public was too high, they said. As there was plenty of video evidence, a police task force was able to locate Peng, who was issued a slew of tickets for breaking traffic rules, with fines totaling NT$117,300, they said.
SOCIETY
Indonesia event series starts
More than 40 people on Sunday learned the basics of the Bahasa Indonesia language and sampled dishes including tumpeng, klepon and nasi uduk at the first of a series of bimonthly cultural events in Taipei. The event, co-organized by IndosuarA and the Indonesia Economic and Trade Office (IETO), saw participants learn how to count and say simple phrases in Indonesian before playing traditional games while listening to dangdut music. The first event was held this month, as Indonesians celebrate their independence in August, host Mira Luxita said. IETO trade analyst Muhammad Fuad Hamzah said that learning about the country could be useful for developing business opportunities or investments. The next edition of the Learn Indonesian and Taste the Food for Free event is to be held on Oct. 2. More information is available at meetu.ps/e/LkVB3/xKmGn/i
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The