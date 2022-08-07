The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 19,753 new local COVID-19 infections, 212 imported cases and 51 deaths, and reminded people to be aware of an online scam claiming that the government will provide a NT$50,000 subsidy to people who contract the disease.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that the daily local caseload fell 8.5 percent from the day before and 7.1 percent from Saturday last week.
Of the 51 deaths, 32 were men and 19 were women, with 50 who had underlying health conditions and 30 who had not received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chuang said.
There were 99 moderate and 46 severe cases reported yeterday, he said, adding that among the severe cases, three were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) after acute COVID-19 infection.
The three cases are a two-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl who recovered after treatment and have been discharged from hospital in the past week, and an 11-year-old boy, who has valvular heart disease and had received two vaccine doses, Chuang said.
The boy is still hospitalized, Chuang added.
He said that 4,629 children aged six months to five years received vaccine shots on Friday, bringing the vaccination rate of the age group to 13.6 percent.
Meanwhile, the CECC on Friday issued a news release warning the public about an online scam.
Text messages falsely claiming to be from the CDC provide a link to a Web site that resembles the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s page, the CECC said.
The falsified site is intended to deceive people into believing that because they contracted COVID-19, they could apply for NT$50,000 by filling in their personal data, it said.
People should remain vigilant, not click on links that lead to unknown Web sites, avoid filling in personal information and call the 165 anti-fraud hotline if they suspect a message to be a scam, the CECC said.
Information on the ministry’s COVID-19-related subsidies is on its Web site at https://swis.mohw.gov.tw/covidweb and at the Executive Yuan’s 1988 COVID-19 relief Web site: https://1988.taiwan.gov.tw.
In other news, the CDC yesterday reported a third imported case of monkeypox.
A Taiwanese man in his 20s who had traveled to the US last month and returned to Taiwan on Tuesday had swollen lymph nodes, pustules, a backache and a fever on Wednesday, and tested positive for monkeypox on Thursday, the CDC said.
He is being treated in an isolated hospital room, it added.
Two close contacts of the man who traveled with him and had intimate contact with him had not shown symptoms and were ordered to practice self-health monitoring until Aug. 23, it said.
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The