The Hakka Affairs Council on Tuesday touted a new kind of pizza with Hakka-style stir-fry toppings and other fusion dishes ahead of the Taiwan Culinary Exhibition beginning today.
The council’s Hakka Mixi pavilion at the exhibition would feature “slow fast food” prepared with traditional ingredients and flavors, but in novel forms, council Deputy Minister Chung Kung-chao (鍾孔炤) told a news conference introducing the dishes.
The innovative dishes would blend the traditions of Hakka home cooking with modern dishes that appeal to younger generations, he said.
Stands with the Hakka Mixi banner would serve a different menu each day during the course of the exhibition, the council said.
The project’s partners include restaurateur and food writer Andy Hsu (徐仲), vegetarian chef Lin Sheng-chih (林聖智), chef Kuo Ting-wei (郭庭瑋) and food designer Wilma Ku (顧瑋), it said.
Hsu would make a capon dish on tea seed oil and citrus sauce with pickled radishes and peanut tofu in the French style, Wang and Lin would make a toast with fermented tofu spread and gnocchi, while Kuo and Ku would prepare a Chuti (竹地) chicken dish with citrus sauce and Pingtung pork with coca sauce, it said.
Other partners include this year’s Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie award-winning bakers Wu Wu-hsien (吳武憲) and Lee Chung-wei (李忠威), oil taster Chen Chun-liang (陳俊良), pickle-maker and business founder Huang Ching-ya (黃靖雅) and tea leaf expert Chang Chia-chi (張家齊), it said.
They would create a variety of foods with ingredients including dried persimmons, citrus sauce and scallion sauce, it said.
The exhibition is to run through Sunday at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Hall 1.
