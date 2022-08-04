Independence advocates and pro-China political parties held rival gatherings as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation met with Taiwanese officials at the Legislative Yuan yesterday morning.
Members of the Taiwan Republic Office and the Nation-Building Forum waved two large US national flags and shouted slogans.
They held banners that read “USA House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Welcome to Taiwan Republic,” as well as “Rejecting China,” and “Blessings for Taiwan,” as they rallied at Jinan Road next to the Che-lam Presbyterian Church next to the Legislative Yuan.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
“Pelosi visiting Taiwan at this tense political time, and with the war in Ukraine, has enhanced Taiwan’s status among the nations of the world’s democratic alliance. She has enabled Taiwan to forge more international links and to provide mutual assistance,” Taiwan Republic chairman Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said.
On the other side of the Legislative Yuan compound, members of the pro-China New Party and the China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) held a rival gathering, holding banners that read “Get out! Troublemaker Nancy Pelosi” and “American witch,” while another sign written in Chinese characters called Pelosi a “toxic, deranged woman.”
CUPP founder Chang An-le (張安樂) joined the protest later.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
“Pelosi is here to elevate the US Democratic Party for [the midterm] elections and to help the election of the Democratic Progressive Party [DPP],” he said.
“Who will pay the price ? All the people in Taiwan,” Chang said.
New Party members have over the past few days said that the visit would cause war and bloodshed, and that the DPP is to blame for China’s aggression against Taiwan.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
A large police detail guarded the Legislative Yuan to protect the US delegation and prevent intruders from entering the compound.
