China yesterday put two Taiwanese non-profit organizations and several companies on a “secessionist” blacklist as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan.
Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday evening, despite a series of increasingly stark threats from Beijing.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a news conference yesterday that punitive measures would be initiated against the Taiwan Democracy Foundation (TDF), the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) and “diehard Taiwan secessionists.”
Taipei Times file photo
The TDF and the ICDF are affiliated with Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ma said the funds and their alleged donors — including Speedtech Energy, Hyweb Technology, Skyla Corp and Skyeyes GPS Technology — would be banned from engaging in any transaction or cooperating with organizations, enterprises or people in China.
The TDF and the ICDF are engaged in “secessioninst [sic] activities” around the world under the “guise of democracy and development” in a bid to expand Taiwan’s “so-called international space,” he was paraphrased by China’s state-owned Global Times as saying.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy-secretary general Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), who also chairs the TDF, said Beijing has no say in the fund’s operations and its hasty comments are proof of its desperation.
“The TDF will not yield to China,” he said. “The public is called upon to support the foundation to show that bullying will never be accepted.”
The TDF and the ICDF are organizations that serve as conduits for Taiwan to conduct diplomacy and promote international cooperation, and Ma’s comments about the funds are not based on logic or facts, DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said.
“Beijing’s bullying would achieve nothing except arouse the antipathy of Taiwanese toward China,” he said. “We urge the communist regime in China to stop before it falls into an abyss.”
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Lin Chia-hsing (林家興) said the punitive measures would not promote the welfare of people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and Chinese authorities should stop inappropriate policies that harm the relationship between Taiwan and China.
The TDF and the ICDF are bipartisan entities that represent the government and not a single party or faction, he said, adding that half of the TDF’s board were appointed by political parties, including the KMT.
“They cannot be said to be an association composed of die-hard Taiwanese secessionists and do not deserve punitive measures,” Lin added.
Meanwhile, a Skyla spokesman said the company has ever never donated to the ICDF.
While an investigation found that a former employee had made a NT$3,000 contribution to the fund’s medical charity in 2018, the check was issued from the former employee’s personal account and Skyla was not involved in any way, the spokesman said.
Speedtech Energy director Chu Yen-ting (巨彥霆) said he was prompted to contribute “a sum too petty to note” to the ICDF by a friend four or five years ago, adding that he is “pissed off” about being labeled a secessionist in Beijing.
“My company does no business in China. If China wants to call me a die-hard pro-Taiwanese independence, then I will be one,” he said.
Additional reporting by Chen Yun, Fang Wei-chieh, Hsieh Wu-hsiung and Lin Liang-sheng
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely