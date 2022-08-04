The government will continue to diversify its export markets to prevent China from undermining its agricultural and fisheries industries, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said yesterday.
Just hours after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on a visit, the Chinese government announced that it would temporarily suspend imports of citrus fruits and two types of fish from Taiwan, as well as exports of natural sand.
China’s General Administration of Customs has suspended imports of refrigerated largehead hairtail and frozen Japanese horse mackerel from Taiwan due to repeated discovery of the COVID-19 virus on packaging materials, Chinese media reports said yesterday.
Photo: CNA
The customs bureau has also suspended imports of citrus fruit from Taiwan due to the presence of citrus mealybug and excess residues of two types of pesticides, the reports said.
Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, the bureau on Monday night imposed temporary import bans on products from more than 100 Taiwanese food manufacturers, including well-known brands such as I-Mei Foods Co, Wei Chuan Foods Corp and Kuai Kuai Co.
Chen told a news conference in Taipei that the bans target products originating from all parts of Taiwan and is successful in its intent of affecting Taiwanese exports, but the Council of Agriculture is looking at measures to stabilize prices.
Photo: Taipei Times
“We will definitely take care of our fishers and farmers,” he added.
The council estimates that more than 8,000 tonnes of citruses, 5,500 tonnes of largehead hairtails and 1,000 tonnes of Japanese horse mackerel would be affected, he said.
Aside from helping fishers and farmers seek new markets, the council would also provide subsidies, he added.
Taiwan is not ruling out seeking arbitration from the WTO over China’s banning of Taiwanese citruses, which are listed as part of accepted agricultural products under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, he said
Starting on Monday next week, any purchases from platforms such as the Farmers’ Association of more than NT$600 would receive a NT$200 agritourism voucher, Chen said, adding that the council is planning to hand out 300,000 vouchers.
The council has always rebutted Chinese allegations of bugs or excessive residues of certain chemicals by providing scientific-based evidence, he said, adding that it would continue to do so.
Separately, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said all government agencies should be prepared for the possibility of China arbitrarily banning more Taiwanese products.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said that Chinese military threats and bans on Taiwanese agricultural and fishery products would harm cross-strait peace and affect regional stability.
He said that he hoped farmers’ and fishers’ livelihoods would not be affected.
Chu called for continued dialogue and not mutual animosity, adding that this is a principle that the KMT upholds.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang, Lin Liang-sheng and CNA
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely