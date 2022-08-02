Cloud Gate announces first outdoor event in two years

Staff writer, with CNA





Cloud Gate Dance Theatre last week said it would stage its new production Send in a Cloud (霞) as an outdoor event next month, when its free open-air performances resume after two years.

The “visually stunning” production is a panorama of changing colors across the horizon, brought to life through “animated projections, beautiful costumes and lighting design,” the dance troupe said on its Web site.

Cloud Gate said it hopes the colorful piece, to be presented outdoors as a free performance, will inspire Taiwanese to “move forward bravely” in a rapidly changing world.

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre dancers rehearse their Send in a Cloud show in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District on April 7. Photo: CNA

Send in a Cloud, which premiered in April with a tour of Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, is first to be staged outdoors at Changhua County Stadium on Sept. 10, the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the dance troupe said in a statement.

The second outdoor performance is on Sept. 17 in the square between the National Theater and Concert Hall in Taipei, where Cloud Gate had been giving free annual performances for 20 years, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to stop.

The most recent outdoor show, held in 2019, honored the group’s founder Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), who retired that year.

Cloud Gate artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍) in April said that he began creating Send in a Cloud when the pandemic started and the dancers were working from home.

The dance is set to 12 songs from an album by the Japanese artist Yasuaki Shimizu and The Saxophonettes, which interprets Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suites 1-6, Cheng said.

As a prelude to the two free outdoor performances, a series of community events are to be held this month, with attendees able to join the dancers at some point during their performances, Cloud Gate said.

People planning to attend are required to register on the Cloud Gate Web site, the group said.

The community events are to be held on the four weekends of this month, starting at Hualien Railway Station, followed by Yunlin County Stadium, Siangshang Visitor Center near Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County and, lastly, Tainan Public Library’s new main site in the city’s Yongkang District (永康).