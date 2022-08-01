Local telecoms improve quality with VoLTE tech

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter





Three major telecoms in Taiwan have adopted Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) technology, a high-speed wireless communication standard that enhances voice reception, the National Communications Commission said Thursday.

“We are happy that the telecoms are offering the VoLTE system for their subscribers free of charge, and they are encouraged to speed up the provision of such service,” commission Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.

Prior to the switch, telecoms were using voice services on 3G systems, even after migrating to 4G or 5G systems, Wong said.

The National Communications Commission office is pictured on Tuesday last week. Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times

“3G voice networks are being discontinued internationally, and voice communication quality is greatly enhanced by the VoLTE system. It elevates the efficiency of spectrum usage, conserves energy and reduces carbon emmissions,” Wong said.

Far EasTone Telecommunications last month was the first to stop charging subscribers NT$30 per month for its VoLTE service.

Chunghwa Telecom and Taiwan Mobile said that they would waive the fee for its 4G and 5G service subscribers starting on Monday next week.

VoLTE service is built using 4G technology, and offers three times the voice and data capacity of 3G technology, industry experts said, adding that it shortens the time required to connect calls while enhancing the quality of voice communications.

The VoLTE system allows for better high-speed connections while talking on the phone, as it uses a “VoWiFi” service that continues quality service when 4G reception is poor, they said.

People interested in using the VoLTE service must have the system activated by their telecom carriers and change their mobile phone settings.