Taitung vows to punish firm over damaged coral

OFF GREEN ISLAND: The company has been found continuing to operate after it was ordered to stop and fined NT$30,000, the county government said

By Chen Hsien-yi and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taitung County Government yesterday vowed to punish a construction company to the furthest extent of the law for failing to cease operations after its boat allegedly destroyed protected coral near Green Island (綠島).

Divers last month discovered the damaged reefs at the Shilang Diving Area (石朗浮潛區).

One unique formation, named after the moai figures on Chile’s Easter Island for its shape, was found knocked over by apparently human causes.

Damaged coral at the Shilang Diving Area off Taitung County’s Green Island is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of diving company Green Island Monster

On July 14, diving instructor Liu Chang-hsiao (劉昶孝) and his students found an anchor line from a construction boat resting on top of the coral, prompting the county government to fine the company that owns the vessel NT$30,000.

Officials also instructed the company to immediately cease operations, and send representatives to Green Island to discuss with divers and environmentalists where and how it would be more suitable to carry out its business.

However, divers continued to report activity by the boat even after the order, causing further damage to the reefs covering a total area equivalent to four soccer fields.

After the first instance, the county fined the company based on provisions in the Fisheries Act (漁業法), the Taitung Agriculture Department said yesterday.

As it has continued to damage reefs after being ordered to stop operating, the company has “obviously disregarded the previous penalty” and would therefore be fined the maximum NT$150,000, it said.

Further liability for any unauthorized work would also be investigated as per the terms of its construction contract, it added.

Officials yesterday morning still found a company boat operating near Green Island, department Director Hsu Chia-hao (許家豪) said.

They ordered it to return to port and requested that the coast guard send a patrol to the area, Hsu said, adding that the county is strictly monitoring the seas under its jurisdiction and would issue further punishment if the company reoffends.

Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) said the department should be as strict as possible and promised to request more frequent coast guard patrols in the area.

The county would also require the company to provide a thorough plan for how it would safely complete its work, Yao said, adding that after explaining its plan to residents and authorities, the firm must wait until permission is granted to restart work.

In the meantime, its ships would be banned from entering the area, he added.

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Thursday next week on Green Island, in which residents, divers and others are welcome to share their thoughts, Hsu said.