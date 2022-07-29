The Taitung County Government yesterday vowed to punish a construction company to the furthest extent of the law for failing to cease operations after its boat allegedly destroyed protected coral near Green Island (綠島).
Divers last month discovered the damaged reefs at the Shilang Diving Area (石朗浮潛區).
One unique formation, named after the moai figures on Chile’s Easter Island for its shape, was found knocked over by apparently human causes.
Photo courtesy of diving company Green Island Monster
On July 14, diving instructor Liu Chang-hsiao (劉昶孝) and his students found an anchor line from a construction boat resting on top of the coral, prompting the county government to fine the company that owns the vessel NT$30,000.
Officials also instructed the company to immediately cease operations, and send representatives to Green Island to discuss with divers and environmentalists where and how it would be more suitable to carry out its business.
However, divers continued to report activity by the boat even after the order, causing further damage to the reefs covering a total area equivalent to four soccer fields.
After the first instance, the county fined the company based on provisions in the Fisheries Act (漁業法), the Taitung Agriculture Department said yesterday.
As it has continued to damage reefs after being ordered to stop operating, the company has “obviously disregarded the previous penalty” and would therefore be fined the maximum NT$150,000, it said.
Further liability for any unauthorized work would also be investigated as per the terms of its construction contract, it added.
Officials yesterday morning still found a company boat operating near Green Island, department Director Hsu Chia-hao (許家豪) said.
They ordered it to return to port and requested that the coast guard send a patrol to the area, Hsu said, adding that the county is strictly monitoring the seas under its jurisdiction and would issue further punishment if the company reoffends.
Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) said the department should be as strict as possible and promised to request more frequent coast guard patrols in the area.
The county would also require the company to provide a thorough plan for how it would safely complete its work, Yao said, adding that after explaining its plan to residents and authorities, the firm must wait until permission is granted to restart work.
In the meantime, its ships would be banned from entering the area, he added.
A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Thursday next week on Green Island, in which residents, divers and others are welcome to share their thoughts, Hsu said.
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
’NOT A GOOD IDEA’: Biden’s comment about a possible visit by the US House speaker has left Taipei wondering if Beijing’s threats are proving to be effective in Washington Taiwan has been left “hurt” and confused by contradictory signals coming out of Washington over a possible visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is planning a trip to Asia that is said to include a visit to Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. It would be the first by a US House of Representative speaker to Taipei since 1997. However, US President Joe Biden raised doubts about whether the visit would go ahead, saying on Wednesday that the US military thinks it is “not a good idea right now.” “From Taiwan’s point of view, Biden’s comments
The annual Wanan air defense exercise is to be held in several locations across Taiwan from today to Thursday, with civilians required to shelter in place when alarms sound, the Ministry of National Defense said. Air raid sirens are to sound at 1:30pm to signal the start of 30-minute drills today in northern Taiwan, tomorrow in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, it said. Northern Taiwan covers Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu county and city and Yilan County. Central Taiwan comprises Taichung, Chiayi county and city, and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Southern
The number of couples in Taiwan who divorced within five years of getting married reached a 10-year high last year, data released on Friday by the Ministry of the Interior showed. The data showed that 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent of the total number of divorced couples, ended their marriage after being married for less than five years. However, the number of divorced couples in Taiwan overall dropped for the fourth consecutive year to 47,888 last year, the data showed. Of the divorced couples, 1,507 were same-sex couples, it showed. Divorces in which both partners were Taiwanese accounted for 86.4 percent, while the rest