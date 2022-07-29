The military yesterday deployed a drone and several vehicles to drop leaflets and broadcast messages in a psychological warfare drill as part of the Han Kuang exercises.
During the drill in Taoyuan, a psychological warfare task force from the Political Warfare Bureau dispatched a drone to scatter leaflets, while trucks broadcast video and audio propaganda to boost the morale of Taiwanese soldiers amid a simulation of an invasion by China.
A military truck blared sound effects of fighter jets flying by, shells dropping and tanks rolling, a strategy to distract and confuse the enemy on the battlefield, the Ministry of National Defense said.
Photo: RITCHIE B. TONGO, EPA-EFE
Cognitive warfare, disinformation campaigns and rumor-spreading have become a major part of modern warfare, alongside conventional kinetic warfare, the ministry said.
The main purpose of psychological warfare is to counter such campaigns and create fear among the enemy, thus weakening its will to fight, it said.
The bureau’s special task force is capable of creating and broadcasting audio and video propaganda material, and dropping flyers within 30 minutes of receiving an order to do so, the ministry said.
Photo: Ann Wang,
Yesterday’s drill’s were part of the live-fire component of the 38th edition of the annual Han Kuang exercises.
The exercises, which test the country’s combat readiness in the event of a Chinese invasion, began on Monday morning and are to conclude today.
In other Han Kuang drills yesterday, the 99th Marine Brigade held a joint landing operation at a beach in Pingtung County’s Fangshan Township (枋山).
Using boats and amphibious assault vehicles, special troops made a landing at the beach, covered by friendly air and sea forces, the ministry said.
In Miaoli County, reservists undergoing extended training under the 302nd Infantry Brigade simulated fending off an attempted beach landing by enemy forces.
CM34 and CM32 armored vehicles from the 586 Armored Brigade were deployed to repel the “invaders.”
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
’NOT A GOOD IDEA’: Biden’s comment about a possible visit by the US House speaker has left Taipei wondering if Beijing’s threats are proving to be effective in Washington Taiwan has been left “hurt” and confused by contradictory signals coming out of Washington over a possible visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is planning a trip to Asia that is said to include a visit to Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. It would be the first by a US House of Representative speaker to Taipei since 1997. However, US President Joe Biden raised doubts about whether the visit would go ahead, saying on Wednesday that the US military thinks it is “not a good idea right now.” “From Taiwan’s point of view, Biden’s comments
The annual Wanan air defense exercise is to be held in several locations across Taiwan from today to Thursday, with civilians required to shelter in place when alarms sound, the Ministry of National Defense said. Air raid sirens are to sound at 1:30pm to signal the start of 30-minute drills today in northern Taiwan, tomorrow in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, it said. Northern Taiwan covers Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu county and city and Yilan County. Central Taiwan comprises Taichung, Chiayi county and city, and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Southern
The number of couples in Taiwan who divorced within five years of getting married reached a 10-year high last year, data released on Friday by the Ministry of the Interior showed. The data showed that 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent of the total number of divorced couples, ended their marriage after being married for less than five years. However, the number of divorced couples in Taiwan overall dropped for the fourth consecutive year to 47,888 last year, the data showed. Of the divorced couples, 1,507 were same-sex couples, it showed. Divorces in which both partners were Taiwanese accounted for 86.4 percent, while the rest