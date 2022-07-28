Two academics investigated over China connection

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Two professors at Yuan Ze University participating in research projects on missiles and semiconductors are being investigated for alleged contraventions of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

The academics, who were not named, were reportedly teaching in Chinese universities and were allegedly part of the Changjiang Scholars Program, posing a possible security risk, the Ministry of Education said.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said Taiwanese academics working in China must abide by the act.

The university would work with the Mainland Affairs Council and other government agencies to investigate the matter, Pan said, adding that the investigation is not a witch hunt and would consider all evidence.

The investigation would be difficult, as Chinese organizations are not transparent in their affairs, but the ministry would get to the bottom of the incident, Pan added.

Taiwanese academics, especially those conducting classified or sensitive research, should be careful and abide by the act, Pan said.

The university said it received a notice from the ministry as early as February and launched two separate inquiries in April.

“We have asked Xiamen University’s Office of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs to confirm whether the academics in question are on the Changjiang Scholars Program,” Yuan Ze University said.

“We have regulations that, in principle, deal with professors teaching outside of the university and will continue to amend regulations to be more compliant with ministry policies,” it said.