Treasure trove of prehistoric tools found in Oluanpi

EARLY EXCHANGES: The similarities between the shell tools found at the dig site and those found across the Pacific suggests contact between distant communities

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Archeologists at National Tsing Hua University have uncovered the oldest and largest production area for shell tools found in the Pacific, providing early evidence of interaction between Austronesians in Taiwan and overseas.

The burial site on Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip, contains a trove of artifacts dating back 3,800 to 4,200 years, said university associate professor of anthropology Chiu Hung-lin (邱鴻霖), who is leading the excavation with fellow anthropology professor Li Kuang-ti (李匡悌).

The site was discovered in 2017 during renovations of a building by the Kenting National Park Administration.

An archeologist brushes skeletal remains at a dig site at Oluanpi National Park yesterday. Photo: Courtesy of National Tsing Hua University

Between 2019 and last year, Chiu and Li excavated the site, finding sarcophagi, shell mounds, ash pits and a large number of other artifacts.

Fifty-one sets of human remains were uncovered, 10 of which were buried with stone slabs or coral burial artifacts, providing valuable insight into the burial practices, culture and physiognomy of Taiwan’s early residents, Chiu said.

ROBUST CAPABILITIES

They also found a large number of shell tools in many stages of completion, as well as the byproducts of their production, showing that the prehistoric people of Oluanpi had robust shell toolmaking capabilities, the university said.

Considering the similarities between the tools and others found across the Pacific, the finding proves early interaction between the peoples in Taiwan and overseas, having significant implications for Austronesian studies, Chiu said.

This is the first time such a large number of shell tools has been found in Taiwan, he added.

The artifacts are worth protecting, but the needs of local residents must also be considered, Chiu said, calling on the authorities to find a balance between preservation and development, while also finding a way to keep and display the artifacts near where they were found.