Taiwan, Australia to jointly present BLEED exhibition

CONTEMPORARY ART: The exhibition, which explores the relationship between the real and digital worlds, is to run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25

Four Taiwanese and Australian art venues are to partner this year to present the Biennial Live Event in Everyday Digital (BLEED), an exhibition of contemporary works of art that explore the relationship between the real and digital worlds, the Ministry of Culture said.

The exhibition, which was held in a digital-only format in 2020, is to take place online and in-person from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday last week.

This year, the Campbelltown Arts Centre outside Sydney and the Arts House in Melbourne, which are organizing the event, have invited the Taipei Performing Arts Center and the Museum of Contemporary Art to serve as cohosts, the ministry said.

For the displays in Taiwan, the Taipei Performing Arts Center will host Paeonia Drive, an interdisciplinary presentation by Sydney-based dancer and choreographer Angela Goh and Taiwanese artist and filmmaker Su Yu-hsing (蘇郁心).

Paeonia Drive, which incorporates performance, video installation and dance, speculates on “ways of living and moving in the age of digital anxiety, techno-culture and image production,” the exhibition’s program said.

The Taipei arts center will also organize virtual screenings of Thank You Movie God (謝謝電影神), a film by Su Wen-chi (蘇文琪), which explores “the theatricality and cinematic variations between 3D and 2D filmmaking and coding” and can be viewed in a VR, 3D or 2D format, the program says.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Contemporary Art will screen two videos from “The Pailang Museum” project, by Taiwanese artist Wu Chi-yu (吳其育), which explore “a denaturalized presentation of the settler gaze and its historicity,” it says.

The exhibition’s full program and ticketing information can be found on its Web site.