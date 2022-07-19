Mike Pompeo ready to compete for US presidency: report

By Lin Liang-sheng and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Saturday told British daily the Times that he was prepared to vie for the Republican nomination for US president in 2024.

Pompeo, who was state secretary from April 2018 to January last year under former US president Donald Trump, could be running against his former boss, who has said that he would try to “win back the presidency.”

Pompeo visited Taiwan for the first time in March, and in a speech in Taipei he urged the US to officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties.

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo delivers a speech in Taipei on March 4. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

He also warned against the negative effects that China attacking or occupying Taiwan would have on the US, saying that it could hurt the US economy or weaken the US’ influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said that he was not surprised by Pompeo’s plan to compete for the nomination, as US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are declining.

Pompeo has remained publicly active after leaving office, which is “a gesture of preparing to run for the presidency,” Chiang added.