Fourteen people have been charged with stealing classified information from their former employer, Apple supplier Catcher Technology Co, to pass on to their new employer in China, the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said on Friday.
The 14 people are suspected of contravening the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) and the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法), prosecutors said.
They were charged with offenses related to breaching the trust of their former employer and leaking business secrets, prosecutors said.
Photo: Chien Li-chung, Taipei Times
Catcher, a manufacturer of metal casings for computers and smartphones, is one of the main suppliers of such products to Apple Inc and has the highest share in the domestic metal casing market.
Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密), a Chinese firm, is suspected of poaching talent from the Taiwanese company’s research and development (R&D) team based in China, prosecutors said.
Luxshare might have sought to enter the market quickly to secure orders from Apple, they said.
Luxshare offered the 14-member team, led by a management-level employee surnamed Cheng (鄭), increased salaries, relocation bonuses and management-level positions for helping introduce its products to the market, prosecutors said.
Before Cheng and the rest of the team left Catcher for Luxshare, they stole large amounts of R&D and management secrets, prosecutors said.
The team used the stolen information to help Luxshare expedite the establishment of manufacturing facilities and product lines to mass-produce metal casings for iPhones and iPads, causing significant financial harm to Catcher, prosecutors said.
The New Taipei City office proved corporate espionage after cross-referencing onsite observations of Catcher’s standard operating procedures and analyzing data from the team with the help of digital and cybersecurity professionals at the High Prosecutors’ Office and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau, they said.
The investigation and collection of evidence took one-and-a-half years, prosecutors said, adding that they also executed four searches, froze the suspects’ bank accounts, and interrogated witnesses and suspects.
The investigation officially concluded on Friday, with Cheng and 13 alleged coconspirators charged.
Catcher said in a statement that it would pursue legal action against the 14 people, and reinforce its protocols to safeguard trade secrets and intellectual property.
Catcher said it would cooperate with the judicial proceedings.
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I
Beijing plans to push its “united front” tactics during the Straits Forum set to take place today in Xiamen, China, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said on Sunday. The forum is the most important “united front” event leading up to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), scheduled for later this year. Taiwanese students and business leaders residing in China, along with pro-China parties and pro-unification groups, have been invited to join the forum, the official said on condition of anonymity. Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) is scheduled to address Taiwanese delegates tomorrow, which could
Live-fire drills are to be held from July 25 to 29 to simulate the defense of the Port of Taipei against a Chinese attack, a military officer said yesterday. The drills are part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises and would focus on defense scenarios of the port in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里) and the nearby Tamsui River (淡水河) estuary, the officer said on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak to the media. If the port and the estuary were to be captured by invading Chinese forces, they could unload military equipment near the capital,