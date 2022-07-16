Taipei Zoo’s first hand-reared koala, Bess, has made her debut at its Koala House, the zoo said on Thursday.
Bess is a little underweight — she is 2.5kg at age one year and two months — compared with other female koalas at the same age, but her monthly health checks indicate that she is healthy and growing steadily, the zoo said.
Her name, which was derived from “blessing,” was chosen by her care team when they began raising the koala, it said.
Photo provided by Taipei Zoo
Zookeepers began short meetings between Bess and other female koalas in April and May, allowing her time to get used to them, it said.
After close observation and careful assessment, Bess was allowed to join the main koala group early last month and started living independently about a month later as she got along well with the others, it said.
Koalas are solitary animals, the zoo said, adding that female koalas are willing to share an enclosure, but they would leave each other alone most of the time.
Photo provided by Taipei Zoo
The team has done a good job raising the koala, and has learned and adjusted during the process, it said.
The team has kept in touch with specialists at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia, it said.
The team was relieved to see Bess interacting well with other koalas, the zoo added.
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I
RISKY CONDITIONS: Outdated rules put those on two-wheeled vehicles and pedestrians at risk, becoming unwelcome features in travel advice People on motorcycles and scooters took to major thoroughfares in Taipei for a rally yesterday afternoon, headed by advocates demanding the right to ride on major provincial highways and an end to other thoroughfares being designed predominantly for cars. The rally, organized by the Formosa Motorcycle Rights Association, was attended by New Power Party (NPP) legislators Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華), Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), and Claire Wang (王婉諭), along with representatives from the Green Party Taiwan and the Taiwan Renewal Party. About 5,000 riders and their two-wheeled vehicles assembled by Taipei Expo Park and proceeded to Ketagalan Boulevard, parking their motorcycles, scooters and bicycles
Beijing plans to push its “united front” tactics during the Straits Forum set to take place today in Xiamen, China, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said on Sunday. The forum is the most important “united front” event leading up to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), scheduled for later this year. Taiwanese students and business leaders residing in China, along with pro-China parties and pro-unification groups, have been invited to join the forum, the official said on condition of anonymity. Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) is scheduled to address Taiwanese delegates tomorrow, which could