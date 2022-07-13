Medic warns of heat-related illness

By Chiu Ji-jou / Staff reporter





As well as heat stroke, people should beware of sudden cardiovascular disorders caused by high temperatures, a medical expert said yesterday.

Last month, 279 people sought medical attention for heat-related illnesses, up from 238 in the same month last year, Ministry of Health and Wealth data showed.

As of Monday, 213 went to hospitals for heat injuries this month, the data showed.

A chart showing temperatures as of 2 pm yesterday is pictured on the Central Weather Bureau Web site. Photo: screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau Web site

Wang Chen-hsu (王晨旭), an attending physician at the intensive care unit of the cardiovascular center at Taipei’s Cathay General Hospital, said that the hospital treated a 31-year-old man, who enjoys surfing and marathons.

After running a marathon during the day, he fainted before he went to bed, and his breathing and heart stopped, Wang said.

He was resuscitated and recovered after emergency care at the hospital, he said.

Blood vessels expand when the temperature rises, which increases the flow of blood and the burden on the heart, Wang said.

Excessive sweating, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration lead to blood thickening and facilitates blood clots and myocardial infarction, he said.

An electrolyte imbalance caused by abnormal concentrations of calcium, magnesium and potassium in the blood can cause severe arrhythmia, he added.

“The male patient had low potassium levels in his blood, which led to fatal arrhythmia that caused the cardiac arrest,” Wang said.

Many studies of marathons have shown that most athletes have varying degrees of hyponatremia and hyperkalemia after events, even if they drink sufficient amounts of sports drinks and water, he said, adding that this increases the risk of arrhythmia.

Many physiological parameters can now be recorded on smart watches and smart wristbands, he said, adding that people can use these devices to detect arrhythmia and potential cardiovascular risks during exercise.

The Health Promotion Administration advised the public to avoid outdoor activities from 10am to 2pm or when the temperature is high, adding that they should wear wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, cool and breathable clothing, apply sunscreen and drink water.

The highest daytime temperature on Monday in Taiwan was 38.3°C recorded by the Central Weather Bureau’s Jhousi monitoring station in Hualien, the bureau said.

The bureau yesterday issued an “orange” heat warning for Taipei, New Taipei City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung, Yilan and Taitung counties.

An orange warning is issued if the maximum temperature reaches 36°C for three consecutive days.

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said a tropical disturbance is expected to move closer to the nation today, so moisture could increase accordingly, which would result rain continuing into tomorrow.

Additional reporting by CNA