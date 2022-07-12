Entry-level Chunghwa Express employees are to be given a NT$5,000 raise next month after Chunghwa Post pledged to support the proposal at an interim board meeting on Thursday next week.
The delivery firm, which is a subsidiary of state-owned Chunghwa Post, generates most of its revenue by delivering bills of exchange, promissory notes and checks issued by banks.
On Sunday, the Chunghwa Express Workers’ Union threatened to hold a second strike yesterday if the company’s management kept ignoring its demands, which include a NT$5,000 raise.
However, the union canceled the strike after the company’s management agreed to all of its demands following a two-hour negotiation on Sunday afternoon.
The agreement also states that the increase must not result in a reduction of performance-based bonuses and annual incomes.
Chunghwa Express chairman Huang Cheng-chung (黃政忠), union chairman Chen Hung-chuen (陳宏春) and Chunghwa Post president Chiang Rui-tang (江瑞堂) met yesterday morning to confirm the deal.
The meeting proceeded smoothly with legal assistance from New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih’s (邱顯智) office.
“The raise for entry-level employees is to take effect next month, and the performance-based bonuses this year must not be lower than the average of the bonuses set for 2020 and last year,” Chen said. “We will continue to monitor developments at the interim board meeting and hope that Chunghwa Express’ management keeps its promise to the union.”
The delivery firm also promised that it would not retaliate against union members and would, within a month, begin negotiating with the union over a salary adjustment mechanism, performance-based bonuses and other issues, Chen said.
Chunghwa Post holds a 40 percent stake in Chunghwa Express and controls five seats on the delivery firm’s board, Chiang said.
“We will express our support for the raise and seek backing for the plan from other board members,” he said.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Wednesday last week said he supported a salary increase for Chunghwa Express employees, as it seemed reasonable.
The other eight members on the board of Chunghwa Express include China Airlines, Eva Airways, HCT Logistics Co, Kerry TJ Logistics Co and four other private investors.
As the Ministry of Transportation and Communications owns Chunghwa Post and has a 31 percent stake in China Airlines, Chunghwa Express would need one more vote from the other seven board members for the proposal to pass, industry observers said.
