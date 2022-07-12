Ann Kao selected by TPP to run for Hsinchu mayor

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter





Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) has been selected by her party to run for Hsinchu mayor in November’s local elections, TPP chairman and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

The TPP’s central committee met earlier in the day to choose the 13 mayoral candidates for the Nov. 26 vote.

“I was born and raised in Hsinchu, and even today, my parents and siblings — as well as many relatives, friends and former classmates — still live in Hsinchu,” Ko told a news conference held after the meeting. “I have a special feeling for Hsinchu, and I want it to become a better city.”

Taipei Mayor and Taiwan People’s Party chairman Ko Wen-je, right, looks on as TPP Legislator Ann Kao speaks at a news conference yesterday in Taipei, during which Kao was announced as the party’s mayoral candidate in Hsinchu. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

Hsinchu is the technology capital of Taiwan, and improvement of the city would drive the development of other cities and counties, he added.

“The mayor of Hsinchu should have a brain that understands technology, the spirit of enterprise, a kind nature and the ability to break away from traditional politics, and bring a breath of fresh air to the city and the whole nation,” Ko said.

The committee considered Kao’s doctorate-level education and extensive corporate experience in its decision to nominate her, Ko said.

Kao’s sharp questions in legislative sessions during her term demonstrates her knowledge and ability to research issues, Ko said, adding that her work for constituents in Hsinchu has been appreciated by local residents.

“She is hardworking and always tries to do her best. She has plans and knows how to implement them diligently,” he said.

Kao quoted Archimedes in part when she addressed the news conference: “Give me a place to stand and I shall move the Earth.”

She said her experience in the private sector and as a legislator would help her run a practical administration, and make Hsinchu a better place where residents can live happily and with dignity.

Kao said her nomination for mayor is supported by her former boss, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘).