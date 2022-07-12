Beijing to push Taiwan agenda at forum

By Chen Yu-fu and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Beijing plans to push its “united front” tactics during the Straits Forum set to take place today in Xiamen, China, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said on Sunday.

The forum is the most important “united front” event leading up to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), scheduled for later this year.

Taiwanese students and business leaders residing in China, along with pro-China parties and pro-unification groups, have been invited to join the forum, the official said on condition of anonymity.

A platform promoting the 10th Straits Forum is pictured outside the forum venue in Xiamen, China, on June 4, 2018. Photo: CNA

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) is scheduled to address Taiwanese delegates tomorrow, which could set the tone for the “CCP’s overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan dilemma in the new era,” he said.

A strategy toward Taiwan could be discussed, but would not be the focus at the congress, as significant victories by the Democratic Progressive Party in November’s local elections would be a setback for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), he said.

China might instead announce details of a strategy in November when marking the 30th anniversary of the so-called “1992 consensus,” or in January when marking the fourth anniversary of Xi’s presentation of a “one country, two systems” model for Taiwan, he said.

Xi’s term is certain to be extended at the congress, after which he would pursue the “historical mission” of resolving Taiwan issues in a “new era,” the official said.

China’s diplomatic, military and economic oppression of Taiwan are expected to increase as it prepares for possible military force against the nation, he said.

However, Beijing’s priority is a peaceful unification and joint economic development, using platforms such as the Straits Forum to persuade Taiwanese of the benefits of cooperation, he said.

Due to travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the Straits Forum is expected to be less than in past years, reducing its influence, he added.