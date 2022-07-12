‘Don’t let them feel alone’: Envoy recalls Abe’s loyalty

‘ORPHANED’: The Japan association head relied on the former Japanese prime minister for guidance, and said he would strive to live up to his expecations for Taiwan

By Lu Yi-hsuan / Staff Reporter





Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) Representative Hiroyasu Izumi yesterday said that when he was first assigned his post in Taiwan, then-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe instructed him: “Don’t let Taiwanese feel alone.”

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, died on Friday at the age of 67 after he was shot in the back while campaigning for his party in Nara ahead of the Japanese House of Councilors elections, which were held on Sunday.

The de facto embassy of Japan in Taiwan opened its doors yesterday for Abe mourners.

Flowers left by people paying tribute to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office in Taipei are pictured yesterday. Photo: Liao Cheng-hui, Taipei Times

Izumi yesterday expressed gratitude to those who came to pay tribute to Abe.

Before departing Japan in October 2019 to head the JTEA, he met with then-prime minister Abe and other appointed ambassadors and envoys, he said.

Abe gave them all advice and encouragement for their overseas assignments, and particularly to Izumi, he said.

People pay tribute to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Cheng-hui, Taipei Times

“Japan and Taiwan have very special historic relations. Therefore in your undertaking and endeavors, you must take consideration of Taiwanese people’s feelings. Don’t let them feel alone.” Izumi quoted Abe as telling him.

Izumi said he always relied heavily on Abe’s support and advice regarding Taiwan relations.

“But Abe is not with us now,” he said. “Now I have the feeling of being an orphan.”

Messages of condolence for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe are pictured in front of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

“Though we have lost [Abe], our endeavors to firm up Japan-Taiwan relations will not change,” he said. “I shall strive with diligence to learn everything about Abe’s approach to foreign diplomacy.”

Recalling Abe’s notable remark that “a Taiwan emergency is an emergency for Japan,” Izumi said he would work to bolster ties between Japan and Taiwan.

Wang Yan-chun (王燕軍), director of former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) office, also visited the JTEA to pay tribute to Abe.

Wang, who was Lee’s close aide and security officer, said that Lee and Abe would hold “lengthy discussions on a range of important topics when they met, mainly centered on politics and national security issues, while also discussing national defense.”

The semiconductor industry, medical advances and cancer treatment were among other topics they discussed, he said.

“Regarding East Asia regional security, Lee and Abe had no difference in their stance. Each of them would consider the other’s national interest first, then plan with pragmatism,” he added.

“They had a very close friendship. Lee was the elder statesman, and Abe had utmost respect for Lee,” Wang said.

Former presidential adviser and Friends of Lee Teng-hui Association chairman Huang Kun-hu (黃崑虎) also paid tribute to Abe at the JTEA yesterday.

“Abe not only was attentive on Taiwan issues, but he also strongly supported Taiwan on the international stage. To promote regional peace, Abe advocated for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, to counter China’s rise as a regional power,” Huang said.

“His assassination is a tragic loss for Japan, and a big loss for the world as well,” he added.