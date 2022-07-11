‘Most respected Japanese leader’ mourned

By Lin Tsuei-yi, Rachel Lin and Lu Yi-hsuan / Staff reporters





The All Japan Taiwanese Union yesterday expressed its condolences to Japan after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during an election campaign event in Nara, Japan, on Friday.

Abe won the respect of many international leaders, and Taiwanese regard him as “the most respected and amiable Japanese politician,” the group said in a statement.

Abe showed the world a way forward and was key to international stability, it said, adding that he had urged the world to recognize Taiwan, prompting the US and European countries to begin acknowledging Taiwan’s international importance.

A man writes a message on a wall put up in front of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association’s Taipei office yesterday to commemorate former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday. Photo: CNA

Abe will always be with Taiwan and Taiwanese, as he was a real friend, and a reliable and benevolent force backing the nation, it said.

“As Abe has become a thousand winds, Taiwanese will dry their tears, feel the warm breeze and never give up on moving forward,” it added.

The Taiwanese Association of America also expressed its condolences, saying in a statement that Taiwanese living abroad are grateful for the former Japanese leader, who stood up for the nation and the shared the values of freedom, democracy and human rights.

Lights are projected on the Kaohsiung Music Center on Saturday to commemorate former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government via CNA

It condemned violence, saying that expressions of grief, regret, anger and sadness are not enough to convey what Taiwanese feel over his death.

Abe always promptly offered substantial and psychological support when Taiwan was in trouble and in need of help, the association said.

US-based Taiwanese would always remember Abe’s statements of encouragement, it said.

It would continue to hold on to Abe’s belief and foster friendships between Taiwan and Japan, as well as between Taiwan and the US, to ensure safety in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, the association said, adding that it would join forces with likeminded entities to boost equality, human rights and world peace.

In Taipei, many people placed flowers and left messages of condolence at a temporary memorial wall that was set up by local supporters outside the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the country’s de facto embassy.

Messages on the wall, written in Chinese, Japanese and English, expressed sadness over Abe’s death and showed support for the friendship between the two countries.

The association said it would today open a site in its basement for people to place flowers and leave messages in tribute to Abe.

It would be open from midday to 5pm today and from 10am to 5pm from tomorrow to Sunday, the association said.

A book of condolences would only be available for messages from dignitaries invited by the association, it added.

Additional reporting by CNA