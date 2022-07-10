Speaker attends design exhibit for new legislature

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





A new site for the Legislative Yuan is still being sought, with a location that symbolizes sovereignty and Taiwanese identity being a priority, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday at an exhibit of possible designs for the new grounds.

The exhibition took place at the National Taipei Univeristy of Technology and was hosted by the Chinese Institute of Urban Design.

It featured designs from the architecture departments of Chinese Culture University, Chung Yuan Christian University, Tunghai University, Shih Chien University, National Cheng Kung University, National Taipei University of Technology and National University of Kaohsiung.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun yesterday in Taipei inspects design proposals for a new Legislative Yuan building. Photo: CNA

You thanked all the graduate students who participated in creating the designs, and said their work would serve as reference concepts for when a location is chosen.

Legislative buildings in democratic countries often become symbols of their sovereign identity, You said, citing the British principle of “omnipotence of parliament” and the swearing in of US presidents in front of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.

As Taiwan grows on the international stage, an increasing number of dignitaries are expected to visit the Legislative Yuan, which is deteriorating and unable to be expanded given its status as a historical site, You said, adding that Taiwan is considered by the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Freedom House Democracy Index to be among the world’s leading democracies.

Providing a new home for the Legislative Yuan is an effort that all Taiwanese should support and help work toward, he said.

However, a hasty decision on the location would not be made if one cannot be found during his term, he said.