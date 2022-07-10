The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe — in whom Taipei found a trusted ally — is undoubtedly a great loss for the nation.
Throughout his political career, Abe had done much to wake the international community to the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which he worked ceaselessly to prevent.
“A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance,” Abe told an online forum held by the Taipei-based Institute for National Policy Research in December last year.
Photo: Reuters
In an opinion piece published by Project Syndicate in April, Abe called on the US to end its long-standing policy of “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan, saying it fosters “instability in the Indo-Pacific region, by encouraging China to underestimate US resolve, while making the government in Taipei unnecessarily anxious.”
Abe had long recognized that China’s hegemonic rise posed a threat to security in the Asia-Pacific region.
As early as 2007, while serving his first term as prime minister, Abe touted the idea that the Indian and Pacific oceans form a single geostrategic unit. This concept would give rise to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, which Abe unveiled as the guiding principle of his foreign policy in 2016.
Photo: Screen grab from the Shinzo Abe’s Facebook page
That framework has since been adopted in various capacities by the governments of Australia, India, the US and others in the region.
Abe had also perceived weakness in Japan’s national defense. Japan’s constitution limits exercising the right of collective self-defense to a narrow set of circumstances that could impede the ability of the US-Japan alliance to respond to crises in the region.
Abe sought to authorize the use of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in foreign conflicts by launching initiatives to reinterpret Article 9 of the constitution and pass Japan’s Legislation for Peace and Security.
The efforts were met with a storm of criticism from pacifists in Japan, who accused Abe of seeking to revive militarism and military conscription. The controversy culminated in calls for his resignation and protesters reportedly placed figurines of the prime minister on roads to be crushed by vehicles.
Shifts in power in the region would prove him right. China’s constant parade of warships and military aircraft have stoked regional tensions and laid bare the depth of Beijing’s ambitions to Taiwan and Japan.
In retrospect, Abe’s persistence — which gave Japan the much-needed legal authority to respond to military conflict in the Taiwan Strait — showed audacity and vision rarely seen in Japanese politicians today.
Abe stepped down as prime minister in 2020, citing a recurrence of ulcerative colitis, a condition he had said contributed to him stepping down in 2007 after just one year in office during his first term.
Just one year after retirement, he continued his high-level political engagement, taking over the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party’s biggest faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai.
Abe also gave numerous speeches at public forums and campaign events that addressed Japan’s security environment, the need to bolster national defense and amending the constitution.
Abe’s remarks over the past two years — especially the widely reported Taiwan emergency speech — likely played a key role in reshaping public opinion in Japan. More than 90 percent of Japanese now believe their country should plan for a “Taiwan emergency,” a Nikkei poll released last month showed.
To Taiwan, Abe had been a tested friend, a powerful intercessor and perhaps most importantly, the statesman who all but brought the country into the fold of the US-Japan mutual cooperation and security framework.
Translated by Jonathan Chin
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might