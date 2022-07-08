Bid for ICAO observer status continues: MOFA

Taiwan is to continue its efforts to participate in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in cooperation with diplomatic allies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The ministry and the Civil Aeronautics Administration are working closely to forge an international consensus that Taiwan should participate in ICAO events as an observer, Sharon Wu (吳尚年), director-general of the ministry’s Department of International Organizations, told a news briefing in Taipei.

The ICAO assembly — which meets at least once every three years — is to take place in Montreal in September.

Taiwan’s participation is crucial for the domestic aviation sector and safety of the world’s airways, Wu said.

“The IACO should understand that Taiwan is a stakeholder in the affairs of global civil aviation, and the importance of international cooperation in ensuring people and goods can be safely transported by air, as well as help the global economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Taiwan hopes that the IACO would exclude political factors and focus on the business of civil aviation when considering the nation’s application to meaningfully participate in its meetings, mechanisms and activities, she said.

“The ministry works ceaselessly to get Taiwan into the organization, and an increasing number of countries have voiced support for this goal,” she said, citing comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The legislatures of Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, the Marshall Islands, and the US have also expressed support for the bid, she said.

Additionally, the European Parliament on Wednesday backed Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations by passing a resolution based on “the defense of multilateralism,” she said.