The annual Taipei Fringe Festival (TFF) is to return next month after a one-year hiatus, featuring 486 performances from 112 groups and artists at 30 locations across the capital.
Held under the theme “Spicin’ nonstop,” the festival is to run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 4, organizer the Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC) said.
Among the performances is “Turkish Belly Dance Battle” by Ko Ya-wen Belly Dance troupe, with eight to nine dancers competing in a dance-off.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Performing Arts Center via CNA
“We thought of this so that the audience can see belly dance to spark their creativity instead of seeing it as just somebody standing there trying to be pretty,” Ko Ya-wen Belly Dance creator Ko Ya-wen (柯雅文) said.
Ko Ya-wen Belly Dance was established in 2019 with the aim of cultivating outstanding dancers and promoting Turkish belly dance in Taiwan, the center said.
The dance battle is to take place at 3pm on Aug. 21 at the Venue (濕地) performance and event space and at 3pm on Aug. 28 at the Digital Art Center.
Another highly anticipated performance is the husband-and-wife drama Marriages Missing (人夫人妻失竊案) starring Hsu Chu-chi (許株綺) and Huang Gia-yeh (黃家曄).
“The wife has her story to tell, while the husband has his story to tell. And, what they are missing in their relationship is different, on both materialistic and spiritual levels,” Hsu said.
Marriages Missing is to be performed at the art gallery Upstairs Turn Left at 3pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm on Aug. 20, and at BON space at 2pm and 3:30pm on Aug. 28.
Other performances include Journey to the Jest — A Pilgrimage in 72 Transformations, an adaptation of the Chinese literary classic Journey to the West by the drag artist collective Drag Royals Taiwan.
“We are retelling the story of Journey to the West using drag, lip-sync and popular music. It’s going to be a crazy ride from start to finish,” said Tan Liting (陳立婷), who directs and stars in the show.
Journey to the Jest — A Pilgrimage in 72 Transformations is to be performed at 7:30pm and 8:45pm on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Venue.
On July 16 and 23, flash mob performances by TFF performance groups are also take place outside the TPAC to promote the festival.
The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, TPAC said.
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
VIRUS TRACES: Macau is not following international standards, with the WHO saying that COVID-19 cannot be transmitted on packaging, the Council of Agriculture said Macau on Saturday placed a ban on mango imports from a Taiwanese company after traces of the COVID-19 virus were allegedly detected in a shipment, the second such ban in two days. The Macau Municipal Affairs Bureau placed a one-week suspension on the unnamed company’s imports after samples collected from external packaging of its products allegedly tested positive for the nucleic acid of SARS-CoV-2. The batches of mangoes from which the samples were collected have been destroyed, the bureau said, adding that the ban is “aimed at protecting Macau residents instead of targeting specific countries or regions.” However, there is “currently no evidence