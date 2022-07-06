Singer Miu Chu passes away at 40

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old.

The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully.

“Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said.

Singer Miu Chu attends an event to raise public awareness about breast cancer in Taipei on Oct. 5 last year. Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times

The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later.

Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

She was an alumna of the TV reality show Super Idol (超級偶像), winning the contest in the show’s third season in 2009.

She was also known for singing the theme song Ten Million Times Tears (一千萬次的淚水) for the pop idol TV series Love Around (真愛黑白配) that ran on SET TV in 2013.

Her other notable hit, The Power of Existence (存在的力量), was used as the opening song for the 2012 South Korean drama series Wild Romance.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and TV talk show host Li Jing (利菁) expressed their condolences over Chu’s passing. Chu had performed at the Tainan Summer Music Festival last year.

“Thank you Miu. There is no more pain in heaven. Wish you a good journey,” Huang wrote on Facebook.

“My baby Miu, tears cannot stop coming down. You are a sunshine angel and we all love you,” Li wrote on social media.