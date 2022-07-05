Hong Kong author Ni Kuang (倪匡), who was known throughout the Chinese-speaking world for his Wisely (衛斯理) series of science-fiction adventure novels, died on Sunday at the age of 87.
Hong Kong media reported that Ni — the author of hundreds of novels and story collections, as well as more than 300 film scripts — had been in poor health and made only a few public appearances in the past few years.
Born in Shanghai in 1935, Ni began working at the age of 16 as a public security official in Inner Mongolia under China’s communist government.
Photo: CNA
At the age of 22, he was caught dismantling a wooden bridge to use as fuel amid a shortage of heating coal, and was sent to a corrective labor camp on an isolated farm.
After learning from a friend that he might be sentenced to death, Ni fled the farm, traveling across much of China before entering Hong Kong via Macau in a journey that provided the material for his first book.
Ni shot to fame in the 1960s with his Wisely novels, which follow a protagonist of the same name as he solves mysteries, many of which involve aliens or other supernatural beings.
He later wrote several other novels, including the popular Dr Yuen (原振俠) series, and a number of wuxia (martial arts, 武俠) novels, which were subsequently adapted for television and cinema.
In the media, Ni was often mentioned together with wuxia writer Jin Yong (金庸), lyricist James Wong (黃霑) and columnist Chua Lam (蔡瀾) as one of Hong Kong’s “four great talents” in the second half of the 20th century.
Due to his early experiences, Ni remained a lifelong opponent of the Chinese Communist Party, which he said “strangely” seemed to be most popular among his wealthiest friends.
Later in life, when a friend tried to convince him to visit China and see how the party had changed, Ni said that while “they may eat mutton with a knife and fork, in their essence, they remain unchanged.”
RISK FACTORS: ‘We hope people can cooperate and endure it ... it is possibly the very important last mile,’ Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations are to remain the same next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 42,112 new local COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, saying that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped to a new low this month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the center is keeping COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations the same due to the local virus situation, and an increase in the number of imported cases of the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, among other risk factors. Easing
TRAVEL CONFERENCE: Representatives from the two countries exchanged views on how to increase tourist numbers, with one identifying individual travel as a trend Taiwan and South Korea aim to increase the number of tourists traveling between the two countries to 3 million, government and tourism industry representatives said at a conference in Hsinchu City yesterday. The annual event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯); Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰); Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭); South Korean Representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won; Yoon Ji-sook, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Oh Chang-hee. Global tourism is expected to soon rebound to between 55 and
DAMAGE CONTROL: The KMT in a statement called the Taiwan Strait ‘international waters,’ after Alexander Huang said China had the right to claim it as internal waters Lawmakers and experts yesterday accused the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) envoy to the US Alexander Huang (黃介正) of acting as China’s stooge, after he said that Beijing has the right to claim waters beyond its maritime territory as its exclusive economic zone and that the US has no legal basis to assert that the Taiwan Strait is an “international waterway.” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said in an online post that most of the world considers the Strait an international waterway, adding that this is important for safeguarding Taiwan. “We have seen US warships transiting through the Taiwan Strait.
The Taichung District Court yesterday sentenced to nine years in prison an unlicensed judo coach who caused the death of a seven-year-old student after slamming him onto the ground more than a dozen times. In its decision against the coach, a man surnamed Ho (何), the court cited his lack of remorse for using excessive force against an inadequately trained child and his failure to reconcile with the parents for his role in their son’s death. Speaking on behalf of the boy’s mother, Taichung City Councilor Jacky Chen (陳清龍) said the family would appeal to a higher court. Prosecutors said that Ho on