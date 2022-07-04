One-third of deaths linked to cardiovascular disease

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





About 30 percent of people in Taiwan who have died from complications related to COVID-19 had a history of cardiovascular disease, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said, urging people with cardiovascular conditions to continue regular follow-ups with physicians.

The figure is based on the medical records of people who have died from Jan. 1 to the middle of last month, the administration said, adding that studies have suggested an association between underlying cardiovascular diseases and increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Citing data from the American Heart Association, the HPA said that SARS-CoV-2 can affect the cardiovascular system, increasing the incidence of cardiovascular events, and myocardial damage or function disorder.

The WHO also named cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of deaths globally, killing an estimated 17.9 million people each year, with 85 percent of the deaths due to heart attack or stroke, it said.

In Taiwan, heart disease is the second-leading cause of death, killing on average one person every 26 minutes, the HPA said.

HPA Director-General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) said that many people have reduced the frequency of hospital visits or discontinued treatment due to fear of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wu said that people should continue following their physician’s instructions and continue regular checkups, while remaining cautious and practicing COVID-19 prevention measures.

The HPA suggested five tips for people with the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids and high blood sugar — or cardiovascular disease to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

First, eat food low in oil and salt, and high in fiber. Avoid deep frying food and instead use cooking methods such as steaming or boiling, and avoid binge eating, it said.

Second, exercise regularly, with at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week, which can include fast walking, jogging or bicycle riding.

Third, adults eligible for government-funded health exams should seek a medical checkups regularly — once every three years for people aged 40 to 64, and once per year for people aged 65 or older.

Fourth, people with cardiovascular conditions should have their blood pressure, blood sugar and body weight measured regularly, and also take the medicine prescribed by their doctor, without changing or stopping on their own, it said.

Fifth, people should carefully monitor their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and seek immediate medical attention if they develop signs of cardiovascular events, including chest tightness, chest pain, arm pain, difficulty breathing, nausea, fatigue or dizziness.